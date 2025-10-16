'F*** Netanyahu & Trump': Pro-Hamas Messages Heard As PA Systems At 4 Airports Across North America Get Hacked; Video Viral

'F*** Netanyahu & Trump': Pro-Hamas Messages Hijack PA Systems At 4 Airports Across North America; Video Viral |

US: Passengers at several North American airports were left stunned on Tuesday after public address systems suddenly blared, “F*** Netanyahu and Trump,” followed by a series of pro-Palestinian messages praising Hamas and condemning US and Israeli leaders. The unauthorised broadcasts echoed through terminals at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania, as well as Kelowna, Victoria and Windsor International Airports in Canada, prompting chaos, confusion and immediate investigations into the apparent cyber intrusions.

JUST IN: United States and Canadian authorities have launched an investigation after pro-Hamas hackers took over the PA systems at four North American airports.



"F*ck Netanyahu and Trump," the PA system blared at the airport.



Viral Videos Show Offensive Language Used Against Trump & Netanyahu

Videos shared by shocked travellers from Harrisburg showed the offensive messages playing over the intercom, disrupting operations and leaving airport officials scrambling to regain control of their systems. "F*** Netanyahu and Trump, Turkish Hacker Cyber Islam Was Here. Telegram Channel Cyber Islam Free Palestine. Free Free Palestine. Free Free Palestine," was heard in a viral video shot by a passenger at an airport.

Kelowna International Airport faced one of the most severe breaches, where hackers reportedly accessed both the flight information display screens and the PA system. Screens inside the terminal displayed pro-Hamas slogans, while the intercom broadcasted similar recordings, reported CNN. Airport authorities later confirmed the hack, stating that the messages were removed and restoration efforts were underway.

Victoria International Airport described its incident as the result of a cloud-based software issue that allowed an unauthorised audio message to play. The airport issued an apology, assuring travellers that security was not compromised. In Windsor, airport officials quickly contained the breach since there were no scheduled flights at the time. “Our team responded quickly, removed the images and shut off the recorded announcement,” said President Mark Galvin, as quoted by CNN.

Probe Underway To Trace Hackers

Transport Canada, which oversees airport operations, said it was working closely with law enforcement and federal security partners to determine how the intrusions occurred and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The breaches come amid an escalating wave of cyberattacks targeting global aviation systems. In recent months, hackers have disrupted airlines, check-in systems and airport networks across multiple continents.

Authorities in both the United States and Canada are now investigating the politically charged hacks, which officials suspect could be linked to pro-Hamas cyber groups exploiting vulnerabilities in shared airport communication software.