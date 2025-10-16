 'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim

'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim

Reacting to US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him not to buy Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim (File Image) | X

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him not to buy Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement. The MEA said it is the government's priority to "safeguard the interests" of Indians.

"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective," the MEA said in a statement.

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," the statement added.

Talking about the US, the MEA said that the Trump administration has shown interest in strengthening energy corporation with New Delhi. "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," the MEA stated.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28 Crore In Fresh Raids
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28 Crore In Fresh Raids
LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check
LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check
Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning
Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning
Windows 10 Final Security Patch Now Rolling Out As Microsoft Ends Support: How To Upgrade
Windows 10 Final Security Patch Now Rolling Out As Microsoft Ends Support: How To Upgrade

Here What Trump Had Said:

On Wednesday evening (local time), Trump stated that PM Modi assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28...

Man Caught On Video Dragging, Pulling Woman By Hair Outside Police Station In Lucknow; Probe...

Man Caught On Video Dragging, Pulling Woman By Hair Outside Police Station In Lucknow; Probe...

'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase...

'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase...

India Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Palestinian Cause And Two-State Solution At NAM Ministerial...

India Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Palestinian Cause And Two-State Solution At NAM Ministerial...

BJP Releases Third List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Polls, Fields Satish Kumar Yadav Against RJD...

BJP Releases Third List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Polls, Fields Satish Kumar Yadav Against RJD...