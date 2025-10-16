'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim (File Image) | X

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him not to buy Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement. The MEA said it is the government's priority to "safeguard the interests" of Indians.

"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective," the MEA said in a statement.

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," the statement added.

Talking about the US, the MEA said that the Trump administration has shown interest in strengthening energy corporation with New Delhi. "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," the MEA stated.

Here What Trump Had Said:

On Wednesday evening (local time), Trump stated that PM Modi assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.