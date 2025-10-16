 'Nangi-Bhukhi Janta': Video Of Crowd Looting Biryani At AIMIM's Bahadurganj Candidate's Nomination Event Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Nangi-Bhukhi Janta': Video Of Crowd Looting Biryani At AIMIM's Bahadurganj Candidate's Nomination Event Goes Viral

'Nangi-Bhukhi Janta': Video Of Crowd Looting Biryani At AIMIM's Bahadurganj Candidate's Nomination Event Goes Viral

The chaos erupted as crowds allegedly looted packs of biryani at the event. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing varied reactions from users.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

With Bihar Elections on the horizon, the state has become a hub of intense political activity. Political parties and their candidates are mobilising across constituencies, employing every strategy at their disposal to capture voter attention and support. One of the most prominent tactics being used is the distribution of freebies, from food items to other incentives—to draw crowds to campaign rallies.

The campaign spotlight turned to an unexpected incident when a video showing a crowd frenzy over biryani went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred at the nomination event of AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam, who is contesting from the Bahadurganj Assembly seat in Kishanganj district.

According to reports, chaos erupted as crowds allegedly looted packs of biryani at the event. The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms drwaing varied reactions from users.

Blaming politicians for the state’s poverty, one user wrote, “Tell me... it’s the leaders who have to develop Bihar for this very naked and starving populace! Think about it, in a naked and starving state in some African country, and in a nation brimming with Amrit Kaal, climbing the steps to becoming the Vishwaguru and dreaming of becoming developed by 2047, what’s the difference between the two?”

FPJ Shorts
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Hide Themselves With Umbrellas At Mumbai Airport; Paparazzi Says, 'Shah Rukh Khan Ban Gaya' - Watch
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Hide Themselves With Umbrellas At Mumbai Airport; Paparazzi Says, 'Shah Rukh Khan Ban Gaya' - Watch
Mumbai News: MMRDA Assures Legal Compliance And Green Measures For Chheda Nagar–Thane Elevated Corridor Amid Tree-Cutting Concerns
Mumbai News: MMRDA Assures Legal Compliance And Green Measures For Chheda Nagar–Thane Elevated Corridor Amid Tree-Cutting Concerns
After 8-Month Delay, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Two For Cheating Freshers In Internship Scam In Bavdhan
After 8-Month Delay, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Two For Cheating Freshers In Internship Scam In Bavdhan
Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Women Booked For Abetment To Suicide Of 15-Year-Old Ghansoli Student
Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Women Booked For Abetment To Suicide Of 15-Year-Old Ghansoli Student

“These are India’s voters. These are the people who will vote, and the leaders they choose will determine India’s future,” wrote another user.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: May The Best Alliance Win
article-image

“No big deal, this is common in India. Just a few days ago, there was a frenzy for mangoes... now it’s biryani,” commented a third user.

“Poor souls are unemployed, what else can they do? Wherever they find something, they’ll just rush there like that,” wrote a fourth user.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Pawan Singh To Nirahua, Check Bhojpuri Celebrity-Studded BJP's...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Pawan Singh To Nirahua, Check Bhojpuri Celebrity-Studded BJP's...

Centre Plans 50+ World-Class Tourist Spots Under 'One State, One Global Destination' Vision

Centre Plans 50+ World-Class Tourist Spots Under 'One State, One Global Destination' Vision

Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan...

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan...

MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President

MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President