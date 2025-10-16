'Nangi-Bhukhi Janta': Video Of Crowd Looting Biryani At AIMIM's Bahadurganj Candidate's Nomination Event Goes Viral

With Bihar Elections on the horizon, the state has become a hub of intense political activity. Political parties and their candidates are mobilising across constituencies, employing every strategy at their disposal to capture voter attention and support. One of the most prominent tactics being used is the distribution of freebies, from food items to other incentives—to draw crowds to campaign rallies.

The campaign spotlight turned to an unexpected incident when a video showing a crowd frenzy over biryani went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred at the nomination event of AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam, who is contesting from the Bahadurganj Assembly seat in Kishanganj district.

According to reports, chaos erupted as crowds allegedly looted packs of biryani at the event. The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms drwaing varied reactions from users.

Blaming politicians for the state’s poverty, one user wrote, “Tell me... it’s the leaders who have to develop Bihar for this very naked and starving populace! Think about it, in a naked and starving state in some African country, and in a nation brimming with Amrit Kaal, climbing the steps to becoming the Vishwaguru and dreaming of becoming developed by 2047, what’s the difference between the two?”

“These are India’s voters. These are the people who will vote, and the leaders they choose will determine India’s future,” wrote another user.

“No big deal, this is common in India. Just a few days ago, there was a frenzy for mangoes... now it’s biryani,” commented a third user.

“Poor souls are unemployed, what else can they do? Wherever they find something, they’ll just rush there like that,” wrote a fourth user.