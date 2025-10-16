CBI Launches Probe Against An Imposter Posing As PMO Official

CBI | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a man claiming to be a deputy secretary, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and using the letter head of PMO. The CBI officials also stated that the accused had used the said letter to arrange for darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in May. The accused also contacted a senior official of a Pune-based university in August, regarding admission of someone in their MBA programme, posing as a joint secretary in the PMO.

According to the CBI sources, a written complaint was received from A. K. Sharma, assistant director, PMО, mentioning about a letter dated May 01, 2025 addressed to the Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Andhra Pradesh of one Dr. P. Rama Rao who claimed to be deputy secretary at PMO, South Block, New Delhi and used the letter head of PMO.

A request was made vide this letter to arrange for Suprabhatam Darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy on May 10, 2025 and also requested for providing three AC double Bed rooms in Tirumala. PMO confirmed that no such official in the name of Dr. P Rama Rao is working in PMO.

"Further, PMO Office vide its letter dated August 21, 2025 informed that it has further come to their notice that Dr. P. Rama Rao contacted the a senior official of a Pune-based university regarding admission of someone in their MBA programme, posing as a joint secretary in the PMO and alleged that he is continuing to impersonate as an official of Prime Minister's Office and misuse of name of PMO. Further PMO office vide its letter dated August 29, conveyed referring their earlier communications in this regard to CBI that it has come to the notice of PMO that someone is posing as C. Sridhar, joint secretary to PM, has written a letter to the Tahsildar, Mysore, Karnataka and sought some land documents. PMO observed that the Mobile Number of C. Sridhar mentioned in the said letter is identical to the mobile number used in contacting the official of a Pune-based university," said a CBI official.

The CBI has registered a case on charges of cheating, cheating by personation, forgery, forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine and cheating by personating by using computer resources.

