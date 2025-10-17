 Mayawati Hits Back At SP, Congress Over Criticism Of Her Remarks Praising Yogi Govt
Mayawati Hits Back At SP, Congress Over Criticism Of Her Remarks Praising Yogi Govt

Mayawati clarified that her remarks during the October 9 rally were only an acknowledgment of the state government’s cooperation in maintaining memorials and parks built during BSP’s tenure. “The Yogi government responded positively to my request to maintain these structures through ticket revenue. Expressing gratitude for this does not mean political alignment,” she said.

Friday, October 17, 2025
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati |

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday hit back at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress after facing criticism for her recent remarks praising the Yogi government. Addressing party officials and workers in Lucknow, she accused both opposition parties of lacking “political honesty and courage,” saying their statements were driven by “malice and insecurity.”

Responding to allegations that government buses were used to bring crowds to her rally, Mayawati said such claims were “completely baseless.” “Our supporters came from across the state using their own resources — by private buses and trains. No government vehicles were used,” she asserted.

The SP and Congress had accused the BSP of colluding with the BJP after Mayawati’s comments were seen as unusually appreciative of the ruling government.

Congress leaders also questioned her silence on issues affecting Dalits.

Calling these charges “politically motivated,” Mayawati urged her party workers to remain alert to misinformation campaigns. “We follow the path of self-respect and truth. These fabricated allegations cannot weaken BSP’s commitment to people’s welfare,” she added.

