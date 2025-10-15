 ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77 Crore In Bribes, Spent On Luxury Lifestyle
The Enforcement Directorate's investigation has revealed that YS Reddy, suspended deputy director in the town planning department of the Vasai-Virar civic body, collected bribes to the tune of Rs 51.77 crore and used the cash for a flamboyant lifestyle.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
ED uncovers lavish lifestyle of YS Reddy allegedly funded by Rs 51.77 crore in bribes | File Photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate's investigation has revealed that YS Reddy, suspended deputy director in the town planning department of the Vasai-Virar civic body, collected bribes to the tune of Rs 51.77 crore and used the cash for a flamboyant lifestyle.

Exorbitant Spending Revealed

In its prosecution complaint, the central agency claimed that Reddy, in his own admission, has said that his monthly expenditure was of Rs 5 lakh, while he splurged around Rs 1 crore on festivals. This, the ED said, showed how illicit cash was used for luxury consumption.

Cash Routed Through Associates

ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77 Crore In Bribes, Spent On Luxury Lifestyle
It further claimed that Reddy routed illicit cash through friends and close family members. Vishal Damani, his close associate, handled large sums and bought expensive devices like iPhones renewed insurance with the money for Reddy, as per the probe.

Luxury Lifestyle Funded by Bribes

Damani also delivered packages containing Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh at the behest of the accused, alleged the agency, adding that in a similar manner, Reddy's other aides booked hotels, air tickets and spent money on legal affairs.

Damani, in his statement, said that the cash was also frequently used to supply wine and whisky to Reddy. The tainted funds were also used for buying foreign currencies as well as tickets for cricket matches and concerts for Reddy and his relatives, the ED said, quoting Damani.

Vehicles and Property Renovations

The probe revealed that Reddy brazenly demanded vehicles for his sons. “This mode of integration translated illegal cash into tangible lifestyle assets while maintaining plausible deniability through third-party financing arrangements,” the ED said.

Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Scam: ED Gets Custody Of Suspended Ex-VVCMC Deputy Director YS...
article-image

The agency claimed that large sums were also spent on renovating the household and office. To corroborate the accusation, the ED pointed out that an architect, Paramieet, renovated Reddy's flat in Vasai. The total expenses came to Rs 45 lakh, which is disproportionate for a flat renovation, the ED argued.

