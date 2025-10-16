 Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Last Respects To Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram At Lucknow’s Shiv Shanti Ashram
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Shiv Shanti Ashram in Lucknow on Thursday to pay his last respects to Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram, the head priest of the Ashram. The Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Sant Shiromani and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving devotees present.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram at Lucknow’s Shiv Shanti Ashram | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, October 16: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Shiv Shanti Ashram in Lucknow on Thursday to pay his last respects to Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram, the head priest of the Ashram. The Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Sant Shiromani and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving devotees present.

On this occasion, he draped the mortal remains of Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram with a saffron Angvastra and paid homage before his statue. It is noteworthy that Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram passed away on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Expresses Deep Sorrow

Expressing profound sorrow over his demise, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on social media, “The passing of Sant Shiromani Shri Sai Chanduram Sahib Ji, a revered spiritual leader of the Sindhi community and the head of the esteemed Shri Shanti Ashram, is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. My heartfelt condolences are with his grieving followers. I pray to Lord Jhulelal to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give his devotees the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti!”

Devotees Gather To Offer Tributes

During the Chief Minister’s visit, a large number of devotees gathered at the Ashram premises to pay their respects and express their devotion to Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram Ji. Followers pledged to follow the path he showed and to spread his teachings and ideals among the masses.

