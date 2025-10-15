'Whoever Spoils Diwali Celebrations Will Be Behind Bars': CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants; VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, October 15: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, distributed gas cylinder refill subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at Lok Bhavan, terming it a Diwali gift for poor families.

He said the festival season symbolizes collective celebration and that the state government continues its 2021 decision to provide free LPG refills to Ujjwala beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali, benefiting 1.86 crore families this year.

Peaceful And Safe Festive Celebrations

The Chief Minister asserted that all festivals in the past eight years—from Holi, Diwali, and Eid to Christmas and Guru Parva—have been celebrated in peace, harmony, and enthusiasm. “This is not a government that surrenders to rioters. Anyone attempting to disrupt the festival of joy will end up behind bars,” he warned.

Welfare For All Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Highlighting the Centre’s welfare initiatives, CM Yogi said that for the first time since independence, the poor have received benefits without discrimination under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“Before 2014, even obtaining a gas connection was difficult, but today, over 11 crore poor families nationwide, including 1.86 crore in Uttar Pradesh, have received free LPG connections. Ujjwala Yojana has brought dignity and health to women who once cooked with wood or coal,” he remarked.

Attack On Previous Regimes

Launching a scathing attack on the previous regimes, the Chief Minister said that before 2017, development schemes “were hijacked by the ‘uncle-nephew’ politics of the Saifai family, jobs were sold, and riots marred festivities.”

“Now, under the double-engine government, Uttar Pradesh is working as one family—without bias or caste discrimination. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is our mantra,” he stated.

Strong Warning On Women’s Safety

Issuing a stern warning, Yogi said, “If anyone tampers with a daughter’s safety, Yamraj will be waiting at the next intersection with a ticket. We are committed to ensuring security for every girl, trader, and citizen.”

Appeal For Swadeshi Diwali

Appealing for a Swadeshi Diwali, the CM urged people to buy indigenous products made by local artisans and potters. “The lamps in our homes should be made by our potters, and the idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha by our craftsmen. Only when their hands prosper will the nation prosper,” he said.

Message Of Compassion And Welfare

Quoting Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Acharya Shankaracharya, the Chief Minister added, “God does not dwell in a home without compassion for the poor. Every family should help at least one needy person—this is the true spirit of Diwali.”.

Dignitaries Present

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma, MPs Sanjay Seth and Brijlal, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharwal, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, and other public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.

Beneficiaries Of Subsidy Transfer

The CM transferred the subsidy to the accounts of following women:

1. Soni

2. Rita

3. Nisha Chauhan

4. Sabina

5. Saeeda Bano

6. Sarika Yadav

7. Parvati

8. Bina Kumari

9. Reshma Khan