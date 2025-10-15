UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Dismisses 3 Doctors For Prolonged Absence, Acts Against 4 Others

Brajesh Pathak | @brajeshpathakup

Lucknow: In a firm administrative move to enforce discipline in the state’s health services, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has dismissed three doctors for prolonged absenteeism and initiated departmental action against four others for negligence and misconduct.

The dismissed doctors include Dr. Vandana Jain (Shamshabad CHC, Agra), Dr. Vipul Agrawal (Shravasti District Hospital), and Dr. Devavrat (Jata Barauli CHC, Barabanki), who were found absent from duty for extended periods. In another case from Varanasi’s Kabir Chaura District Women’s Hospital, staff nurse Pritam Singh was suspended after a pregnant woman was forced to deliver in the hospital premises due to lack of medical assistance. Departmental action was also ordered against Dr. Sumita Gupta, and hospital superintendent Dr. Neena Verma for failing to maintain control and oversight.

Separately, four doctors from Mirzapur, Dr. Vinay Kumar, Dr. Sunil Singh, Dr. Tarun Singh, and Dr. Pankaj Pandey face inquiry for negligence during the treatment of the wife of a senior administrative officer. In Ayodhya’s Kumaraganj Hospital, disciplinary proceedings were ordered against Dr. Sheela Verma and Dr. Arvind Maurya for allegedly prescribing external medicines and engaging in private practice.

The Deputy CM said such negligence will not be tolerated in public health services, emphasizing accountability across all levels.