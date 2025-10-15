Uttar Pradesh Sets New Benchmarks In Women’s Empowerment Under Yogi Govt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, October 15: Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in women’s empowerment, with the Yogi government taking proactive steps to strengthen the social and economic status of women. Beyond disbursing Rs 1,500 crore in subsidies to 1.86 crore eligible women under the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, the state has launched a series of initiatives aimed at making women self-reliant, secure, and socially empowered.

Schemes Elevate Quality of Life and Dignity

These measures have not only enhanced women’s quality of life but also fostered respect, confidence, and equality, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leader in advancing women’s welfare. Under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, financial assistance has so far been provided to 26.34 lakh daughters. The scheme has proven to be a strong foundation for girls’ education, nutrition, and future security.

Property Ownership for Rural Women

The Gharouni scheme has been launched to provide women with ownership of property, under which 1 crore 10 lakh women have received homeownership certificates. This scheme has given rural women both rights and self-respect.

Economic Self-Reliance Through SHGs

To promote economic self-reliance, the state has established 10 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), engaging 1 crore women. These groups receive regular support through revolving funds, empowering women to generate employment within their communities.

Mass Marriage Scheme Brings Relief to Families

Under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme, more than 4.67 lakh women have been married, with each union receiving Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance, significantly easing the economic burden on low-income families.

Ease in Daily Life Through Jal Jeevan Mission

To address women’s daily difficulties, tap water has been provided in 2 crore 41 lakh households under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This has particularly benefited women in rural areas who previously had to travel long distances to fetch water.

Incentives and Job Opportunities for Women

To encourage women’s ownership, a 1% stamp duty exemption has been provided on property purchases up to Rs 1 crore.

With the provision of 20% reservation in government services, 1.75 lakh women have been employed so far, including 44,177 in the Police department.

Safety, Justice, and Financial Inclusion

Uttar Pradesh has achieved significant milestones in women’s safety, emerging as a national leader in ensuring swift justice for offenders, with some cases resolved in as little as 40 days from filing to sentencing. Under the scheme providing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to destitute women, 36.75 lakh beneficiaries have received support.

Additionally, 2 lakh women have actively participated in rural financial systems through the Prime Minister Swanidhi Yojana, while 39 thousand women have benefited under the BC Sakhi scheme.

Beneficiary women express gratitude to CM Yogi

Women beneficiaries who received free LPG cylinders expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan, praising his ongoing efforts to promote women’s empowerment and prosperity. Leelavati, one of the recipients, said, “We sincerely thank the Chief Minister for this free cylinder. It is a priceless gift for us on this auspicious occasion of Diwali.”

Nisha Chauhan from Lucknow added, “We are grateful to the Chief Minister for providing this subsidy. Earlier, cooking on traditional stoves caused many difficulties, but this gift has made a significant difference in our lives. We also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this thoughtful gesture.”