 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates, Fields Bina Devi And Sangeeta Kumari
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates, Fields Bina Devi And Sangeeta Kumari

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates, Fields Bina Devi And Sangeeta Kumari

According to the list, Sanjay Pandey will contest from Narkatiaganj seat, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, and Bharat Bind from Bhabua.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
BJP | Representational Image

The BJP on Wednesday evening released its third list of 18 candidates for Bihar polls, fielding Bina Devi from Kochadhaman seat and Sangeeta Kumari from Mohania, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

According to the list, Sanjay Pandey will contest from Narkatiaganj seat, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, and Bharat Bind from Bhabua.

Murari Paswan will join the fray from Pirpainti, an SC seat, while Ashok Kumar Singh will contest from Ramgarh assembly constituency.

With this, the BJP has announced its candidates for a total of 101 seats.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: MVA Leaders Meet State Election Commission, Raise Concerns Over Voter List Discrepancies Ahead Of Local Body Polls
Maharashtra Politics: MVA Leaders Meet State Election Commission, Raise Concerns Over Voter List Discrepancies Ahead Of Local Body Polls
'Bottles Thrown, Clothes Torn': Clash Erupts During ST Co-Operative Bank Meeting In Mumbai; 6 Injured
'Bottles Thrown, Clothes Torn': Clash Erupts During ST Co-Operative Bank Meeting In Mumbai; 6 Injured
Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe: 3 IG-Rank Officers Allegedly Involved In Multi-Million Dollar Call Centre Network; Lavish Gifts, Foreign Trips Under Lens (FPJ Exclusive)
Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe: 3 IG-Rank Officers Allegedly Involved In Multi-Million Dollar Call Centre Network; Lavish Gifts, Foreign Trips Under Lens (FPJ Exclusive)
'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order
'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

Earlier in the day, the party released its second list of 12 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

On Tuesday, it released the first list of 71 candidates for the elections, fielding Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers.

BJP's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Sunday that the BJP and the JD(U) will each contest on 101 seats in the assembly elections, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats.

Read Also
Ahead Of Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar And Union HM Amit Shah Meet Privately As NDA Allies Push For...
article-image

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates, Fields Bina Devi And...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates, Fields Bina Devi And...

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Dismisses 3 Doctors For Prolonged Absence, Acts Against 4 Others

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Dismisses 3 Doctors For Prolonged Absence, Acts Against 4 Others

Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended -...

Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended -...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief