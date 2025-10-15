Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates, Fields Bina Devi And Sangeeta Kumari

BJP | Representational Image

The BJP on Wednesday evening released its third list of 18 candidates for Bihar polls, fielding Bina Devi from Kochadhaman seat and Sangeeta Kumari from Mohania, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

According to the list, Sanjay Pandey will contest from Narkatiaganj seat, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, and Bharat Bind from Bhabua.

Murari Paswan will join the fray from Pirpainti, an SC seat, while Ashok Kumar Singh will contest from Ramgarh assembly constituency.

With this, the BJP has announced its candidates for a total of 101 seats.

Earlier in the day, the party released its second list of 12 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

On Tuesday, it released the first list of 71 candidates for the elections, fielding Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers.

BJP's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Sunday that the BJP and the JD(U) will each contest on 101 seats in the assembly elections, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)