 Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended - VIDEO

Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended - VIDEO

The clashes began when a convoy transporting five high-profile undertrial prisoners in the ongoing probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death arrived at the jail. According to police and eyewitnesses, a large crowd — angered by the decision to keep the accused in Baksa jail — gathered at the gate, shouting slogans and demanding the prisoners be handed over to them.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended - VIDEO | ANI

Guwahati: A student was shot dead and more than 60 people including policemen and journalists were injured, some seriously, when a violent confrontation broke out outside the newly inaugurated Baksa District Jail at Nikashi on Wednesday.

The unrest prompted the Assam government to suspend mobile internet and data services across Baksa district for an indefinite period.

The deceased has been identified as Dipak Das (18), a student from Dumni Tea Estate in Baksa. Officials said Dipak sustained a bullet wound to the back and was declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

The clashes began when a convoy transporting five high-profile undertrial prisoners in the ongoing probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death arrived at the jail. According to police and eyewitnesses, a large crowd — angered by the decision to keep the accused in Baksa jail — gathered at the gate, shouting slogans and demanding the prisoners be handed over to them.

FPJ Shorts
Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended - VIDEO
Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended - VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 15: Angad Goes To Vrinda's House To Save Her Marriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 15: Angad Goes To Vrinda's House To Save Her Marriage
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM

Tensions escalated after a deputy superintendent of police ordered a lathi charge on protestors, which, witnesses and local leaders said, transformed a largely peaceful protest into a full-scale riot. Protestors pelted stones at security personnel and journalists, and set fire to vehicles — including a DSNG van belonging to DY 365, two police vans and a scooter. Police responded with tear gas and fired warning shots into the air; officials also said blank rounds were fired to disperse the mob.

Read Also
Fake Post-Mortem Report Of Singer Zubeen Garg Goes Viral; Assam CID Warns Against Misinformation
article-image

More than 60 people were reported injured in the melee, among them multiple police officers and several journalists covering the transfer. Firefighters were called to extinguish the burning vehicles as reinforcements from nearby stations rushed to the scene to restore order.

In a notification issued by the Home & Political Department, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari said the internet suspension followed a report from the district magistrate describing a “serious law and order situation.” The government said it invoked powers under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and cited fears that social media might be used to spread rumours and inflame the situation. Voice calls and fixed-line broadband services remain functional; the order is effective “until further orders,” and violations may attract penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Telegraph Act.

Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg’s death, said the five accused — event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddhartha Sharma, DSP Sandipan Garg, and two security personnel — had been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Guwahati court earlier in the day and were being moved after custody ended.

Gupta told reporters the SIT is continuing investigations, including coordination with authorities in Singapore for witness statements and legal assistance. He also dismissed a postmortem report circulating on social media as fabricated, saying it did not bear the examining doctor’s signature.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as the convoy neared the jail. “They started pelting stones; windows were smashed and people inside the vehicles were injured,” one local resident said. Another local, speaking on condition of anonymity, described a growing sense of anger and helplessness among villagers who gathered to demand justice for the singer, whose death has already drawn widespread public grief and outrage across Assam.

Authorities said the accused were deliberately lodged in the newly opened Baksa District Jail which currently holds no other inmates for security reasons. But the decision ignited fierce local opposition that, officials acknowledged, had the potential to spiral into wider unrest.

Read Also
Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Report To Be Submitted Only In Court, Not Made Public: SIT Chief Munna...
article-image

Beyond the immediate law and order response, the incident has amplified calls for calm and for an orderly, transparent investigation into Garg’s death. Public grief remains raw: across Assam, candlelight vigils and social media campaigns continue to demand answers in the case of the singer who, supporters say, was not only an artist but a cultural icon.

The SIT has said two more individuals connected to the probe will be produced in court on October 17. Investigations are also examining alleged financial irregularities involving one of the accused, the SIT said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended -...

Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended -...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief

'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb'...

'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb'...

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple

Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple