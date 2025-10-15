Fake Post-Mortem Report Of Singer Zubeen Garg Goes Viral; Assam CID Warns Against Misinformation

A fake post-mortem report concerning singer Zubeen Garg has been circulating on social media, sparking widespread confusion and alarm. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has confirmed that the reports are entirely false and has warned against spreading such misinformation.

Sharign the purported post-mortem report, Assam CID posted on X, "The so-called Post Mortem Report is not authentic as it doesn't even bear the signatures of any Doctors/Experts. Assam Police is coming after each and everyone spreading such kind of Fake news/Documents."

The clarification comes as investigations continue into the singer's death in Singapore. On Wednesday, a Guwahati court sent five individuals connected to the case to judicial custody following the conclusion of their police remand.

The accused include North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg, and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

The police have made it clear that strict action will be taken against those found spreading false information related to the case.