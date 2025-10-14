Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Report To Be Submitted Only In Court, Not Made Public: SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta - VIDEO

CID Special DGP and SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta |

Guwahati: CID Special DGP and SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta on Monday said the post-mortem report in connection with the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg will not be made public but will be submitted directly before the court.

“The SIT has already received the post-mortem report, but it will not be released at 4 PM tomorrow as speculated. It will be presented directly before the court,” Gupta clarified. He added that the investigation is progressing swiftly and in strict adherence to legal procedures.

Providing updates on the ongoing probe, Gupta said that several key individuals linked to the case have appeared before the Special Investigation Team for questioning, and more are expected to join in the coming days. “In the next two days, additional persons will appear before the SIT. There is also a possibility that one individual from Singapore will arrive today,” he stated.

The SIT has also sought permission to travel to Singapore to pursue leads connected to the investigation. “Investigations are being conducted in Singapore, and all relevant information has already been shared with the authorities there. Once formal approval is obtained, our team will visit Singapore for further investigation,” Gupta said.

On the issue of re-interrogation, Gupta clarified that individuals currently under 14-day judicial custody cannot be questioned again at this stage, in compliance with legal provisions. “The investigation is being carried out under the guidance of the expert committee to ensure every step aligns with due process,” he added.

Reassuring the public, Gupta emphasised that the probe is being handled with transparency and professionalism. “All developments will be communicated responsibly as the investigation progresses,” he said, adding that the SIT continues to piece together crucial evidence related to Garg’s death, which has drawn widespread public attention and emotional response across Assam and beyond.

Meanwhile, Garg’s wife, who visited the cremation ground at Kamarkuchi village on the outskirts of the city on Sunday night, gave a 10-day deadline to the state government to deliver justice in the case. Her call has received strong support from intellectuals and fans of the late singer.

In a related development, the SIT will hold a meeting with 13 prominent personalities of the state on Tuesday to discuss aspects of the ongoing investigation. Those invited include Manoj Kumar Goswami, Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya, Sanjiv Phukan, Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Dr. Hitesh Baruah, Shyamantak Gautam, Utpal Sarma, Rahul Gautam Sarma, Jarir Hussain, Rajdeep Bailung Baruah, Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury, and Atanu Bhuyan.