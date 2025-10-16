'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government, accusing it of complete failure in maintaining law and order and neglecting citizens’ safety. Speaking at a press conference at the SP headquarters, Yadav alleged that people in several districts were living in fear due to stray animals and wolf attacks, yet the government remained “silent and inactive.”

Yadav said his party had compiled a list of people affected by these incidents, claiming the state had an even larger record but had done nothing to compensate or assist victims’ families. He also criticised the state’s handling of the Gomti River cleaning project, alleging that funds were being misused while the river remained polluted.

Commenting on rising gold prices, he said inflation had made weddings unaffordable for poor families. He also mocked the government’s “Swadeshi” campaign, claiming it was “feeding citizens fake nationalism while allowing Chinese imports unchecked.”

On farmers’ issues, Yadav said fertilizer shortages and stagnant cane prices reflected policy failure. He further alleged discrimination in police investigations and criticised the BJP for using encounters to create fear rather than ensuring justice.

