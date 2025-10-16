 'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

Yadav said his party had compiled a list of people affected by these incidents, claiming the state had an even larger record but had done nothing to compensate or assist victims’ families. He also criticised the state’s handling of the Gomti River cleaning project, alleging that funds were being misused while the river remained polluted.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government, accusing it of complete failure in maintaining law and order and neglecting citizens’ safety. Speaking at a press conference at the SP headquarters, Yadav alleged that people in several districts were living in fear due to stray animals and wolf attacks, yet the government remained “silent and inactive.”

Yadav said his party had compiled a list of people affected by these incidents, claiming the state had an even larger record but had done nothing to compensate or assist victims’ families. He also criticised the state’s handling of the Gomti River cleaning project, alleging that funds were being misused while the river remained polluted.

Commenting on rising gold prices, he said inflation had made weddings unaffordable for poor families. He also mocked the government’s “Swadeshi” campaign, claiming it was “feeding citizens fake nationalism while allowing Chinese imports unchecked.”

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Launches Statewide Crackdown On Adulterated Food Ahead Of Diwali 2025
article-image

On farmers’ issues, Yadav said fertilizer shortages and stagnant cane prices reflected policy failure. He further alleged discrimination in police investigations and criticised the BJP for using encounters to create fear rather than ensuring justice.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: MVA Leaders Meet State Election Commission, Raise Concerns Over Voter List Discrepancies Ahead Of Local Body Polls
Maharashtra Politics: MVA Leaders Meet State Election Commission, Raise Concerns Over Voter List Discrepancies Ahead Of Local Body Polls
'Bottles Thrown, Clothes Torn': Clash Erupts During ST Co-Operative Bank Meeting In Mumbai; 6 Injured
'Bottles Thrown, Clothes Torn': Clash Erupts During ST Co-Operative Bank Meeting In Mumbai; 6 Injured
Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe: 3 IG-Rank Officers Allegedly Involved In Multi-Million Dollar Call Centre Network; Lavish Gifts, Foreign Trips Under Lens (FPJ Exclusive)
Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe: 3 IG-Rank Officers Allegedly Involved In Multi-Million Dollar Call Centre Network; Lavish Gifts, Foreign Trips Under Lens (FPJ Exclusive)
'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order
'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

Yadav concluded by saying that if voted to power, the Samajwadi Party would make Uttar Pradesh free from stray cattle and ensure accountability in governa

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

'Bhains Aur Bhediye Raj': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Law & Order

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates, Fields Bina Devi And...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates, Fields Bina Devi And...

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Dismisses 3 Doctors For Prolonged Absence, Acts Against 4 Others

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Dismisses 3 Doctors For Prolonged Absence, Acts Against 4 Others

Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended -...

Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended -...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief