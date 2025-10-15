Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Launches Statewide Crackdown On Adulterated Food Ahead Of Diwali 2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, October 15: Under the Chief Minister’s directives, the Food Safety and Drug Administration is conducting a special Diwali campaign from October 8–17 across Uttar Pradesh. So far, the initiative has carried out 4,621 inspections, 2,085 raids, and tested 2,853 food samples, resulting in the seizure of 2,993 quintals of adulterated and unsafe food, valued at Rs 3.88 crore.

Of these, 1,155 quintals—worth Rs 1.75 crore—were destroyed for being unfit for consumption. The campaign has also led to the registration of three FIRs under the Indian Penal Code 2023 in Unnao, Mathura, and Lucknow.

Commitment to Safe and Clean Festivals

Dr Roshan Jacob, Secretary of Food Safety and Drug Administration, said the campaign underscores the state government’s commitment to safe, clean, and enjoyable festivals. “Perishable items are seized and destroyed on the spot to protect public health. There will be no compromise on citizens’ safety during festivals,” he added.

Under the special Diwali campaign, significant actions were taken across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh.

District-wise Action Against Adulteration

In Unnao, 215 kg of khoya was seized and destroyed, with an FIR registered and samples collected. In Mathura, 400 kg of adulterated paneer was destroyed, while in Lucknow, 802 kg of khoya was destroyed. Jhansi saw 1,200 kg of khoya seized, and in Hathras, 790 kg of adulterated pickles were seized along with 3,000 kg of spoiled pickles destroyed.

Similarly, Bulandshahr witnessed the seizure of 3,000 kg of adulterated rasgulla and gulab jamun, and Mirzapur had 1,478 kg of adulterated khoya seized. In Saharanpur, 1,100 kg of khoya was destroyed, while Hapur saw the seizure of 6,000 litres of refined soybean oil.

Highway and Toll Plaza Enforcement

The campaign also targeted milk, khoya, paneer, and sweets. In Kanpur Dehat, 500 litres of milk, 400 kg of khoya, 2,200 kg of barfi, 250 kg of peda, and 358 kg of sweet cakes were destroyed. Gorakhpur authorities seized 1,400 kg of paneer and khoya and destroyed 1,000 litres of spoiled mustard oil. In Meerut, 71 litres of palm olein oil and 20 kg of skimmed milk powder were seized, while 35 kg of rasgulla, 180 kg of paneer, and 2,500 kg of khoya were destroyed.

In Eta, 340 litres of mustard oil and 900 kg of ghee were destroyed, and in Kheri, 871 kg of food items were seized, with 50 kg destroyed. Large quantities of adulterated items worth lakhs were also destroyed in Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, and Muzaffarnagar.

The campaign extended to toll plazas and highways, resulting in significant seizures. At the Sahibabad toll, 750 kg of paneer was seized, and at Hapur toll in Chijarsi, 1,500 kg of paneer was confiscated. On NH 34, GT Road in Kanpur, 4,040 kg of khoya was seized, while 910 cartons of adulterated sweets were confiscated at Barabanki toll. Additionally, 2,450 kg of khoya was destroyed on Kanpur Panki Road.

Citizen Vigilance and Reporting Mechanism

The state government has appealed to citizens to report any adulteration, production or sale of counterfeit products, or organized adulteration operations. Confidential reports can be submitted to the Food Safety and Drug Administration via a special helpline or WhatsApp numbers:

Toll-free number: 1800-180-5533

WhatsApp for adulterated or counterfeit food: 9793429747

WhatsApp for fake or substandard medicines: 8756128434

The government assured that all complaints will remain confidential and strict action will be taken against offenders.