 Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Festival With Over 2,000 Artists Participating
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDeepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Festival With Over 2,000 Artists Participating

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Festival With Over 2,000 Artists Participating

The city of Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement ahead of Deepotsav 2025. This year, over 2,000 artists will perform at the festival. About 500 of these artists will come from other states, while nearly 300 local artists from Ayodhya will also participate in the grand event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Festival With Over 2,000 Artists Participating |

Ayodhya, October 15: The city of Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement ahead of Deepotsav 2025. This year, over 2,000 artists will perform at the festival. About 500 of these artists will come from other states, while nearly 300 local artists from Ayodhya will also participate in the grand event.

Elaborate Stages and Performances

Ashutosh Dwivedi, Advisor and Special Officer of the Ayodhya International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, said that this year a grand stage, three medium stages, and seven smaller stages have been prepared. Artists from across the country will mesmerize devotees with performances of Awadhi and Bhojpuri bhajans as well as folk music.

He further said that a grand stage will be set up at Ram Katha Park, while the medium stages will be installed at Tulsi Udyan, Badi Devkali, and Guptar Ghat. These stages will feature elaborate theatrical presentations based on the life events of Lord Shri Ram.

FPJ Shorts
Diwali 2025: Will Mumbai Follow Suit As SC Allows Sale & Use Of Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR?
Diwali 2025: Will Mumbai Follow Suit As SC Allows Sale & Use Of Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR?
SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Urges Public Interest Directors To Uphold Governance Integrity At MIIs
SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Urges Public Interest Directors To Uphold Governance Integrity At MIIs
Mumbai Man Pursuing PhD In US Booked For Sexually Abusing Woman On False Promise Of Marriage
Mumbai Man Pursuing PhD In US Booked For Sexually Abusing Woman On False Promise Of Marriage
Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Viral Video Shows Taliban Fighter Taking a Pakistani Military Tank
Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Viral Video Shows Taliban Fighter Taking a Pakistani Military Tank

Showcasing Local Talent

To encourage devotees to listen to Ram Katha and promote local talent, seven smaller stages will also be established. Artists from Ayodhya and surrounding districts will perform traditional folk songs, dances, and theatrical presentations, giving local performers the chance to display their skills on a large platform.

Deepotsav Shobhayatra and Tableaux

The Deepotsav Shobhayatra will include 22 grand tableaux. Artists will perform in front, behind, and around these tableaux, bringing scenes from the Ramayana to life and offering devotees a divine experience.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Shine With Millions Of Lamps And International Cultural Extravaganza
article-image

Celebrating Cultural Diversity

Deepotsav 2025 will make Ayodhya not only a city of devotion and faith but also a hub of cultural diversity. Resonating with the melodies of Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, and Phagua traditions, Ayodhya will showcase glimpses of its eternal culture to the world.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Plan To Develop Gautam Buddh Nagar As Major Urban Tourism Hub

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Plan To Develop Gautam Buddh Nagar As Major Urban Tourism Hub

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Launches Statewide Crackdown On Adulterated Food Ahead Of Diwali 2025

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Launches Statewide Crackdown On Adulterated Food Ahead Of Diwali 2025

PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh On Oct 16 To Launch Projects Worth ₹13,430 Crore In Kurnool After...

PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh On Oct 16 To Launch Projects Worth ₹13,430 Crore In Kurnool After...

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Festival With Over 2,000 Artists Participating

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Festival With Over 2,000 Artists Participating

Uttar Pradesh News: ‘Divya Deepawali Mela-2025’ To Showcase Talent And Enterprise Of...

Uttar Pradesh News: ‘Divya Deepawali Mela-2025’ To Showcase Talent And Enterprise Of...