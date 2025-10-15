 On Camera: Bystanders Narrowly Escape Death As Truck-Trailer Crashes Through Divider Before Slamming Into Tea Shop In Rajasthan's Rajasamand
Two young men were injured in the accident and were transported to a nearby hospital for initial medical treatment. The trailer driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Rajsamand, Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning when a speeding trailer lost control and plowed into a roadside tea stall in the Kelwa police station area. Two young men sustained injuries in the incident, while several others present at the shop had a narrow escape.

The entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the shop, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

The accident occurred on the four-lane highway near Kelwa Police Station. According to reports, the trailer suddenly went out of control, first striking the road divider before veering across the highway into the service lane. It then rammed into a shop situated along the roadside with tremendous force. The impact was so severe that merchandise displayed in front of the establishment scattered across the area, and a portion of the shop's roof structure was damaged.

Following the crash, local residents rushed to the scene and assisted in moving the injured away from the roadside. Upon receiving information about the incident, Kelwa Police arrived at the location and arranged for the trailer to be removed using a crane.

Police have impounded the vehicle and launched a further investigation into the matter.

One of the injured victims alleged that police barricades regularly placed on the four-lane highway were a major contributing factor to the accident. He explained that barricades are constantly positioned on this stretch of road. Vehicles approach at high speeds, and when drivers suddenly encounter these barriers, they are unable to control heavy trucks or trailers. He added that the trailer was traveling at excessive speed on Wednesday as well, and due to the barricade, the driver could not maneuver the vehicle in time, leading to the crash.

