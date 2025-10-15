 Ashok Gehlot Questions Timing Of Charge Sheets Against Lalu Yadav Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Manish Godha Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot | FPJ

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has questioned the filing of charge sheets against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members amid the Bihar Assembly elections.

“This is what's surprising: the court, CBI, and ED become active even before the elections. What difference would it have made if the CBI had presented the charge sheet in court a month later,” said Gehlot while interacting with the media in Jaipur on Wednesday.

