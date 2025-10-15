Ashok Gehlot Questions Timing Of Charge Sheets Against Lalu Yadav Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Ashok Gehlot | FPJ

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has questioned the filing of charge sheets against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members amid the Bihar Assembly elections.

“This is what's surprising: the court, CBI, and ED become active even before the elections. What difference would it have made if the CBI had presented the charge sheet in court a month later,” said Gehlot while interacting with the media in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking about the equal opportunity for all the parties in a democratic setup, Gehlot said that elections are underway, and be it the ruling party or the opposition, everyone should have an equal opportunity to contest; that's why the code of conduct is implemented.

“ The elections have already begun. The notification has been issued, and you're presenting the chargesheet. The country is witnessing all this, people will give a befitting reply to the NDA government and those in power when the time comes," said Gehlot.