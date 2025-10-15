West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from an administrative meeting at Darjeeling district urged common people to lend support for North Bengal calamity.

“Despite not receiving any central assistance so far, our government has stood by the people during this crisis. Now, we must focus on reconstruction. Many houses have collapsed and will have to be rebuilt. Schools and roads have been damaged too. Farmers will also be compensated under the crop insurance scheme. Teams are visiting homes to help farmers fill out the necessary forms, said Mamata.

Mamata also asked people to stand physically to help the affected people instead of ‘criticizing’ others.

“Many healthcare centres have been damaged. We have set up medical camps in those areas where our doctors and nurses are providing continuous service. Over the past 14 years, the State government has spent Rs. 14,000 crore to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the districts of North Bengal. Steps have been taken to provide clean drinking water to affected areas. 13,000 drinking water bottles and 313000 pouches have been distributed. Tankers have distributed 930 Kilolitres of drinking water and five mobile treatment units are at work for ensuring the welfare of the affected,” added Mamata.

The state government’s Account Name for receiving help is West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority, Bank: ICICI Bank. Account Number: 628001041066.