West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Flood-Hit Mirik, Distributes Relief To Affected Families - VIDEO

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had met families of those who died in flood in Mirik in Darjeeling district and distributed relief materials. She also visited a few remote places to check the condition of the people there.

“Everyone saw how quickly the PWD cleared the Mirik roads. Every stretch affected by landslides has been cleared. For that, I would like to give full credit to the civil administration, police administration, and all departments involved. I met the families of the two people who died in the vehicle accident and apart from money I have given them job assurance,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also expressed her interest in developing eco-tourism.

“We want to develop a beautiful tourism spot inside Pashupati Mandir and Sukhia, something like Lamahatta. It would be an eco-tourism destination. A meeting has been called on Wednesday to review the entire trip comprising what we did, where we went, and what actions were taken. Some people are doing politics over Dhupguri and Maynaguri. Let me clarify, on the very day I visited the Mirik bridge, I, along with Arup Biswas, Gautam Deb, and Nirmal Ray (the MLA of that area), visited all three relief camps in Dhupguri. Relief materials were distributed door to door to ensure every affected family received help,” added Mamata.

Mamata also mentioned that Bhutan has released water from as many as 56 rivers for which entire bridges have been washed away and even a school got lost.