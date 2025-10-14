BIG Twist In Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case! Another Cop Dies By Suicide, Blames IPS Y Puran Kumar - VIDEO

Left: Sandeep Kumar Right: Y Puran Kumar | X

In a surprising turn of events, another police officer in Haryana has shot himself and, in a three-page note, blamed IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide last week, according to NDTV.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar. Kumar was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, was probing a corruption case against Y Puran Kumar. He said in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for "truth."

Kumar has claimed in his suicide note that Y Puran Kumar was a "corrupt cop" and died by suicide when he feared that his alleged corruption would be exposed. He also shot a last video recording his statement which is now going viral on social media.

"Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide fearing the complaint against him," Sandeep said.

"Y. Puran Kumar hijacked the system by resorting to casteism," Kumar alleged. "I am demanding an investigation by giving my martyrdom, This corrupt family should not be spared," he added.

The incident took place just hours after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Puran Kumar’s wife and daughters.

Describing it as a tragedy and sensitive matter, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to fulfil commitments to the family and act against the officers responsible for caste-based discrimination with Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who committed suicide on October 7 in Chandigarh.

Puran Kumar died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence last Tuesday. Kumar had named 16 senior IAS and IPS officers in his note, alleging harassment and held them directly responsible for his decision to take the extreme step.