PM Modi Cancels Sonepat Visit; Haryana Govt Calls Off Anniversary Celebrations Amid IPS Officer Suicide Row | ANI

Chandigarh: Even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his October 17 visit to Sonepat, the Haryana government has also cancelled the celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the chief minister Nayab Saini-led BJP government amid the raging criticism of state government ``for failing to act on demands of bereaved family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide on October 7’’, and the ongoing impasse over the autopsy of his body.

Modi was scheduled to address the ``jan vishwas-jan vikas’’ rally in Sonepat and launch a number of new initiatives to mark the one year of the Saini-led government and the BJP government’s third term.

However, no reason has so far been attributed to the cancellation of Modi’s programme, though state government functions have officially been cancelled in the wake of Kumar’s death.