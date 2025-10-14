 Pawan Singh Divorce Row: Wife Jyoti Singh Demands ₹30 Crore Alimony As Legal Battle Intensifies Amid Bihar Elections 2025
Pawan Singh Divorce Row: Wife Jyoti Singh Demands ₹30 Crore Alimony As Legal Battle Intensifies Amid Bihar Elections 2025

According to reports, Jyoti has demanded a massive ₹30 crore alimony from the actor as their legal fight continues in court. However, the actor has accused Jyoti of fueling the controversy during the time of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Pawan Singh Divorce Row: Wife Jyoti Singh Demands ₹30 Crore Alimony As Legal Battle Intensifies Amid Bihar Elections 2025 | Instagram: Jyoti Singh

Mumbai, October 14: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is once again making headlines, not for his music or films, but for his ongoing divorce dispute with wife Jyoti Singh.

Bihar Elections 2025

According to reports, Jyoti has demanded a massive ₹30 crore alimony from the actor as their legal fight continues in court. However, the actor has accused Jyoti of fueling the controversy during the time of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and said that her actions are politically motivated.

Lawyer's Remark

A video of Pawan Singh’s lawyer has gone viral, confirming that the demand was made but adding that the court has not issued any order yet.

The lawyer also remarked that the couple should have resolved their issues privately instead of through the media, saying, “After so much humiliation, who will accept her now?” He further noted that any final decision on alimony will depend on Pawan Singh’s earnings and financial situation.

Power Star's Marriage Life

Pawan Singh, often called the “Power Star” of Bhojpuri cinema, has been married twice. His first wife Neelam Devi died by suicide soon after their marriage. He later tied the knot with Jyoti Singh, but their relationship has been filled with public fights and accusations.

Abortion Pills

Jyoti has accused Pawan Singh of forcing her to take abortion pills, claiming he didn’t want children. She also alleged physical and mental harassment, even revealing that she once attempted suicide by consuming 25 sleeping pills.

Politically Motivated

Pawan Singh has denied all claims, alleging that Jyoti’s complaints are politically motivated and timed during elections. He claimed her father wanted her to become an MLA, which he opposed.

The actor has filed for divorce in Patna, while Jyoti has filed a maintenance case in Ballia. Both cases are pending and the court’s verdict will decide the fate of this much-talked-about celebrity marriage.

