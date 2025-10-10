Bihar Elections 2025: 'Yahan Pe Main Chunav Ladne..', Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor

Bihar Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh on Friday met Jan Suraaj Party's founder Prashant Kishor. After the meeting, she spoke to the media and clarified that she was not there to ask for a ticket to contest in the upcoming Bihar elections. Jyoti stated that she was just there to share her problem with Kishor.

Jyoti said, "I am not here to contest elections or ask for a ticket. The injustice that happened to me should not happen to anyone because such things keep happening to women. I want to become the voice of those women with whom such injustice is happening. So, that's why I was here to meet Prashant Bhaiya. We didn't speak about elections or ticket."

Kishor further said, “Jyoti ji came here as a Bihari woman. She never mentioned anything about contesting elections. We haven't spoken about it at all. She said she’s facing grave injustice and wants no other woman in Bihar to go through the same."

"She sought help from Jan Suraaj, and I told her while I can’t interfere in her family matters, she doesn’t need to fear for her safety or democratic rights. Jan Suraaj will stand by her," he added.

Further when the media asked Kishor about Pawan Singh, he said, "Pawan Singh is also my friend. But, I won't say anything in their family matter. If his wife has come to me, then it is my social duty to meet and hear her out. She hasn’t asked me for anything."

Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh Controversy

Pawan and Jyoti are separated, but they are not yet divorced. The two have been making the headlines as they are accusing each other of multiple things. A couple of days ago, while talking to the media, Jyoti had claimed that the Bhojpuri star had given her abortion pills.

Meanwhile, Pawan, in a press conference, had stated, "I am also a human being, I also get tired, the thing is, women get tears in their eyes on anything, and it's even visible for everyone, but no one notices the pain of a man. And neither can a man show his pain."