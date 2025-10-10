 Bihar Elections 2025: 'Yahan Pe Main Chunav Ladne..', Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBihar Elections 2025: 'Yahan Pe Main Chunav Ladne..', Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Yahan Pe Main Chunav Ladne..', Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor

Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh on Friday met Jan Suraaj Party's founder Prashant Kishor. After the meeting, she spoke to the media and clarified that she was not there to ask for a ticket to contest in the upcoming Bihar elections. She said, "We didn't speak about elections or ticket."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Bihar Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh on Friday met Jan Suraaj Party's founder Prashant Kishor. After the meeting, she spoke to the media and clarified that she was not there to ask for a ticket to contest in the upcoming Bihar elections. Jyoti stated that she was just there to share her problem with Kishor.

Jyoti said, "I am not here to contest elections or ask for a ticket. The injustice that happened to me should not happen to anyone because such things keep happening to women. I want to become the voice of those women with whom such injustice is happening. So, that's why I was here to meet Prashant Bhaiya. We didn't speak about elections or ticket."

Read Also
'He Used To Give Me Abortion Pills': Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Claims Bhojpuri Star Tortured...
article-image

Kishor further said, “Jyoti ji came here as a Bihari woman. She never mentioned anything about contesting elections. We haven't spoken about it at all. She said she’s facing grave injustice and wants no other woman in Bihar to go through the same."

"She sought help from Jan Suraaj, and I told her while I can’t interfere in her family matters, she doesn’t need to fear for her safety or democratic rights. Jan Suraaj will stand by her," he added.

FPJ Shorts
María Corina Machado- This Is How You Correctly Pronounce The Name Of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner
María Corina Machado- This Is How You Correctly Pronounce The Name Of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner
Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO
Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO
WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here
WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here
Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

Further when the media asked Kishor about Pawan Singh, he said, "Pawan Singh is also my friend. But, I won't say anything in their family matter. If his wife has come to me, then it is my social duty to meet and hear her out. She hasn’t asked me for anything."

Read Also
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Gets Y-Category Security Citing Potential Threats Amid Controversy With...
article-image

Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh Controversy

Pawan and Jyoti are separated, but they are not yet divorced. The two have been making the headlines as they are accusing each other of multiple things. A couple of days ago, while talking to the media, Jyoti had claimed that the Bhojpuri star had given her abortion pills.

Meanwhile, Pawan, in a press conference, had stated, "I am also a human being, I also get tired, the thing is, women get tears in their eyes on anything, and it's even visible for everyone, but no one notices the pain of a man. And neither can a man show his pain."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Always Be Proud Of It': Karan Johar Reacts To 'Won't Make A Film Like Homebound Again' Comment...

'Will Always Be Proud Of It': Karan Johar Reacts To 'Won't Make A Film Like Homebound Again' Comment...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Yahan Pe Main Chunav Ladne..', Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Yahan Pe Main Chunav Ladne..', Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan...

'For A Change, I Miss You': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Anupamaa Actor Days After...

'For A Change, I Miss You': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Anupamaa Actor Days After...

The Smashing Machine Review: When The Rock Aka Dwayne Johnson Cracks

The Smashing Machine Review: When The Rock Aka Dwayne Johnson Cracks

Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya...

Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya...