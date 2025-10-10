Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Refuses To Pose For Paps, Hides Baby Bump As She Arrives At Mumbai Residence For Karwa Chauth Celebration - VIDEO

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is reportedly expecting her second child with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja, visited her parents' Mumbai residence for Karwa Chauth celebration on Friday (October 10). Several photos and videos of the mom-to-be have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

However, Sonam refused to posed for the paps who were stationed outside her house. In the now-viral videos, Sonam is seen sitting her car and trying to hide her baby bump with her hands. When the photographers mobbed her car, she just waved at them.

Another video showed her team members asking paps to shut their cameras off before Sonam stepped out of her car.

Sonam made a brief appearance in paparazzi videos, giving fans just a fleeting glimpse of her. Even in that short moment, she looked stunning in a red, orange and yellow traditional outfit.

This is not the first time that Sonam has made a public appearance after news of her pregnancy surfaced. A few days back, she was spotted at her cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement. However, even that time she ignored the paps and refused to pose for them.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sonam is in her second trimester of pregnancy. The couple is expected to officially announce second pregnancy soon.

Currently, Sonam and Anand are splitting their time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai, focusing on spending quality moments together as Sonam gradually returns to her work commitments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind (2023), a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Since then, she has stayed away from acting. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, among others. It premiered on Jio Cinema.