Sonam Kapoor Ignores Paparazzi Amid Pregnancy Reports - Watch Video

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. In 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Vayu. Now, after three years, reportedly Sonam and Anand are expecting their second child. Sonam has neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy news. On Thursday, she was spotted at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement, and she ignored the paparazzi.

After Sonam came out of the car, the paparazzi requested her to come and pose. The paps kept shouting, "Sonam ji, Sonam ma'am aage aayein." But the actress ignored them and didn't pose. She went directly inside the building. Check out the video below...

While Sonam's baby bump is not clearly visible, netizens have spotted her pregnancy glow, and they are saying that she is looking beautiful. Check out the comments below...

Sonam Kapoor's Second Pregnancy?

While talking about Sonam's second pregnancy, a source told Pinkvilla, “Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families.”

Sonam Kapoor Movies

Sonam has been away from films for the past few years. Her last release was Blind, which was premiered on Jio Cinema in 2023. The film had received majorly negative reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

The actress currently has no film that has been officially announced.

Arjun Kapoor's Gesture Wins Hearts

While Sonam decided to ignore the paparazzi, Arjun's gesture towards them has won everyone's hearts. After posing for them, the actor requested the paparazzi not to make noise, as there were some rules of the building. He was later seen talking to a lady, and told her that the media is their family, so let them be there.