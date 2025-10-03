 'My Teen Daughter Was Asked For Nude Photos': Akshay Kumar Shares Harrowing Incident; Opens Up On Dark Side Of Online Gaming | Video
Actor Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing real-life incident involving his teenage daughter. Narrating the experience, Kumar explained how his daughter, while playing an online video game a few months ago, encountered an unknown person who initially sent friendly and encouraging messages. He revealed that the stranger then abruptly asked his daughter to send nude pictures.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
Mumbai: The inauguration of 'Cyber Awareness Month October 2025' was held at the Director General of Police (DG) office on Friday, October 3. The event, aimed at spreading awareness about the growing threats of cybercrime, was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior police officials and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Shares Disturbing Incident Involving Daughter

One of the most impactful moments of the program came when actor Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing real-life incident involving his teenage daughter, Nitara. Narrating the experience, Kumar explained how his daughter, while playing an online video game a few months ago, encountered an unknown person who initially sent friendly and encouraging messages.

“The game allowed her to play with strangers. The person on the other side started with polite messages like ‘thank you’, ‘well played’, and ‘fantastic’. It seemed like a nice person. After some time, he asked if she was male or female. When she replied female, the tone of the conversation changed,” Kumar said.

He revealed that the stranger then abruptly asked his daughter to send nude pictures. “My daughter immediately shut down the game and informed my wife. Thankfully, she didn’t hesitate to share what happened, which was the best part,” the actor said.

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, Kumar said such approaches are part of a larger pattern of cybercrime where predators first build trust and then attempt to exploit minors, often leading to extortion and even tragic cases of suicide.

The month-long initiative will focus on educating citizens, especially children, parents, and schools, about online safety, digital responsibility, and ways to protect oneself from cybercrimes. CM Fadnavis, in his address, stated the urgent need for vigilance in the digital age.

