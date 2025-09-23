Akshay Kumar Clarifies He Will NOT Play Maharishi Valmiki, Warns Fans About 'AI-Generated & Morphed' Trailer

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar issued a clarification on Tuesday (September 23) after several AI-generated videos surfaced online, showing him in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. The actor took to social media to firmly state that all such videos are fake and created using artificial intelligence.

"I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI. What’s worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as ‘news’ without even verifying if these are real or morphed," he wrote.

Stressing on the growing concern around misleading content in today's digital age, where manipulative AI technology can produce videos that appear real, he urged media houses to exercise caution and verify information before reporting.

"In today’s time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information," the actor further wrote.

The trailer was shared by several channels on YouTube a few months back. One of the videos also claimed that the film will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Paresh Rawal.

Akshay often shares and addresses fake news about him. He makes it a point to clarify that the news is false or incorrect.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay's latest film, Jolly LLB 3, released in theatres on September 19. Recently, he penned a heartfelt note to thank the audience as the film crossed Rs 50 crore at the box office within three days of its release. "Nothing matters more than the audience’s love. A big thank you to everyone who supported us," he wrote.

In the film, Akshay is seen as lawyer Jolly Mishra. The film also stars Arshad Warsi as Jolly Tyagi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and veteran actor Gajraj Rao.

Akshay will next be seen in films like Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Haiwaan.