Video: Alia Bhatt Shocked As Twinkle Khanna Reveals Why Fans Thought She Was Rishi Kapoor's Illegitimate Daughter

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed that a birthday note posted for her by late actor Rishi Kapoor led everyone to believe that she was his "illegitimate" daughter. During the latest episode of Two Much, actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were seen as guests and while interacting with the former about her father-in-law, Twinkle shared the anecdote.

Twinkle explained that what began as a warm gesture on social media soon spiraled into unexpected speculation about her personal life.

"I almost became a Kapoor because of Alia's father-in-law. On my birthday, he tweeted very generously, 'Oh, you know... when you were in your mother's stomach, I serenaded her.' So everybody thought that I was his illegitimate daughter. Then he got trolled and had to clarify, saying, 'No, I am so sorry,'" she said.

Kajol, Twinkle's co-host, couldn't help but point out Alia's awkwardness.

"I am not your sister-in-law; it was a mistake," Twinkle quipped. Reacting to this, Varun said, "She (Alia) doesn't know how to react."

Rishi Kapoor's viral tweet

The late actor once stirred quite a buzz on social media with a birthday message for Twinkle. On her special day, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to reference his iconic film Bobby, in which he starred opposite Twinkle’s mother, Dimple Kapadia.

His tweet reportedly read, "Happy Happy Birthday dear one! You were in your mum’s tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby in 1973 lol."

The post, however, sparked speculation and rumours about the timing of Twinkle's birth. However, after getting trolled, Rishi Kapoor had to step in with a clarification.

He had explained the timeline, writing, "Kuch logon ko problem kya hai? Kakaji and Dimple were married, Bobby was still incomplete, we shot that song when Dimple was 3 months pregnant. Kakaji-Dimple married in March '73. Bobby released Sept 28th '73. Twinkle born 29th Dec '73."

Rishi Kapoor was known for his candid nature and active presence on social media.