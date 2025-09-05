'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Love And War, which marks his reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, visited Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar's Ganpati pandal in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday evening, September 4. After taking darshan, the actor fondly remembered his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, on his birth anniversary; Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020.

Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary

In a video posted by Filmygyan, Ranbir was heard saying, "Aaj Papa ka birthday hai. Woh bhi Ganpati ke bohot bade bhakt the. Meri khushnaseebi hai ki main yahan hoon. Yehi chahunga ki mujhe har saal bulaya jaye aur main har saal aau."

(Today is Papa’s birthday. He was also a great devotee of Ganpati. I feel fortunate to be here. I just wish that I get invited every year, and that I come every year.)

Alia Bhatt's Emotional Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

On the 73rd birth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, his daughter-in-law, actress Alia Bhatt, paid an emotional tribute. On Thursday, the Student Of The Year actress reshared a video post by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, on Instagram Stories. The clip, from the show Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor, featured the late actor sharing anecdotes from his work life.

Bhatt wrote, "Always and forever, miss you.. happy birthday," expressing her love and admiration.

Rishi Kapoor Death

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

His cremation took place at Chandanwadi Crematorium amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.