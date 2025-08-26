'Clear Invasion Of Privacy & Serious Security Issue': Alia Bhatt Slams People For Sharing Video Of Her & Ranbir Kapoor's Under-Construction House

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new house will be in Bandra, Mumbai. It is a six-storey bungalow and has been under construction for the past few years. We have seen the actors visiting the place multiple times to supervise the work. Now, recently, a video of the bungalow went viral on social media, and Alia is upset about it. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a post in which she slammed people for filming and sharing the video of her house without their consent.

The actress wrote, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent."

She further wrote, "This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - it's a violation. It should never be normalized."

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, we can see that the house is ready, and there are even some plants in the balcony.

This is not the first time Alia and Ranbir have faced invasion of privacy. In 2023, a photographer from a publication had taken pictures of Alia and Ranbir while they were just chilling in their house. The actors had reportedly taken legal action against the publication.

No Pictures Of Raha

Earlier, Alia and Ranbir had no issues with the paparazzi clicking Raha. However, after the attack on Saif Ali Khan earlier this year, the couple have requested the media not to click their daughter's picture and neither post it on social media.