 Sonam Bajwa's First Item Song Akeli Laila Out; From 'Gareebo Ki Nora Fatehi' To 'You Nailed It', Actress Gets Mixed Response
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonam Bajwa's First Item Song Akeli Laila Out; From 'Gareebo Ki Nora Fatehi' To 'You Nailed It', Actress Gets Mixed Response

Sonam Bajwa's First Item Song Akeli Laila Out; From 'Gareebo Ki Nora Fatehi' To 'You Nailed It', Actress Gets Mixed Response

Sonam Bajwa will next be seen in Baaghi 4, and on Tuesday, the makers released the song Akeli Laila featuring the actress. It is Sonam's first item song, and while some netizens are impressed with the actress' dance moves, some are left disappointed. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Sonam Bajwa In Akeli Laila

Sonam Bajwa is a superstar in the Punjabi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Housefull 5, and her next release is Baaghi 4. While we got a glimpse of her in the teaser of the film, she wasn't seen in the songs Guzaara and Bahli Sohni. However, on Tuesday, the makers released an item song featuring Sonam titled Akeli Laila. This is Sonam's first item song, and while her fans are super happy to see her dance moves, some netizens are trolling her.

A netizen commented, "You nailed it." Another Instagram user wrote, "Finally Bollywood made you the item girl Vadia sonam ji (sic)." One netizen commented, "Gareebo ki nora fatehi (sic)." Check out the comments below...

PM

Akeli Laila is composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, and it is sung by the former along with Paradox. It is a peppy song, but it looks like maybe netizens didn't expect that Sonam would perform such an item song.

Read Also
Watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Film Promises Love, Pain &...
article-image

Baaghi 4 Cast

FPJ Shorts
Sonam Bajwa's First Item Song Akeli Laila Out; From 'Gareebo Ki Nora Fatehi' To 'You Nailed It', Actress Gets Mixed Response
Sonam Bajwa's First Item Song Akeli Laila Out; From 'Gareebo Ki Nora Fatehi' To 'You Nailed It', Actress Gets Mixed Response
'I Will End Islam': Trump Supporter & Texas Candidate Valentina Gomez Burns Holy Quran With Fire Gun - VIDEO
'I Will End Islam': Trump Supporter & Texas Candidate Valentina Gomez Burns Holy Quran With Fire Gun - VIDEO
Rajasthan Man’s Shirtless Stunt Outside Girls' College Sparks Police Action; Video Goes Viral
Rajasthan Man’s Shirtless Stunt Outside Girls' College Sparks Police Action; Video Goes Viral
Video: PM Modi Flags Off Suzuki's 'e-VITARA' At Hansalpur Plant During Day 2 Of Gujarat Visit
Video: PM Modi Flags Off Suzuki's 'e-VITARA' At Hansalpur Plant During Day 2 Of Gujarat Visit

Apart from Sonam Bajwa, Baaghi 4 also stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu in the lead roles. The movie also stars famous Marathi actor Upendra Limaye in a pivotal role, and we also get to see him dancing in Akeli Laila with Sonam.

Baaghi 4 Release Date

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 is slated to release on Sepetmber 5, 2025. It will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. While the trailer of The Bengal Files has already been released, we are yet to watch the trailer of Baaghi 4.

Read Also
Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Gippy Grewal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sonam Bajwa & Others Mourn...
article-image

Sonam Bajwa Upcoming Movies

Sonam has an interesting lineup. Apart from Baaghi 4, she will be seen in Nikka Zaildar 4 (Punjabi), Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, and Border 2 lined up.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonam Bajwa's First Item Song Akeli Laila Out; From 'Gareebo Ki Nora Fatehi' To 'You Nailed It',...

Sonam Bajwa's First Item Song Akeli Laila Out; From 'Gareebo Ki Nora Fatehi' To 'You Nailed It',...

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After Calling Gaurav Khanna 'Sly' Player During Argument Over...

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After Calling Gaurav Khanna 'Sly' Player During Argument Over...

Jim Sarbh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT

Jim Sarbh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT

Bigg Boss 17 Fame Abhishek Kumar Buys His FIRST House In Mumbai, Pens Emotional Note: 'Bohot Mehnat...

Bigg Boss 17 Fame Abhishek Kumar Buys His FIRST House In Mumbai, Pens Emotional Note: 'Bohot Mehnat...

Vicky Kaushal Gets Honoured With Shawl By Fan; Actor Removes His Shoes While Receiving Chhatrapati...

Vicky Kaushal Gets Honoured With Shawl By Fan; Actor Removes His Shoes While Receiving Chhatrapati...