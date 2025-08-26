Sonam Bajwa's First Item Song Akeli Laila Out; From 'Gareebo Ki Nora Fatehi' To 'You Nailed It', Actress Gets Mixed Response

Sonam Bajwa In Akeli Laila

Sonam Bajwa is a superstar in the Punjabi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Housefull 5, and her next release is Baaghi 4. While we got a glimpse of her in the teaser of the film, she wasn't seen in the songs Guzaara and Bahli Sohni. However, on Tuesday, the makers released an item song featuring Sonam titled Akeli Laila. This is Sonam's first item song, and while her fans are super happy to see her dance moves, some netizens are trolling her.

A netizen commented, "You nailed it." Another Instagram user wrote, "Finally Bollywood made you the item girl Vadia sonam ji (sic)." One netizen commented, "Gareebo ki nora fatehi (sic)." Check out the comments below...

PM

Akeli Laila is composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, and it is sung by the former along with Paradox. It is a peppy song, but it looks like maybe netizens didn't expect that Sonam would perform such an item song.

Baaghi 4 Cast

Apart from Sonam Bajwa, Baaghi 4 also stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu in the lead roles. The movie also stars famous Marathi actor Upendra Limaye in a pivotal role, and we also get to see him dancing in Akeli Laila with Sonam.

Baaghi 4 Release Date

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 is slated to release on Sepetmber 5, 2025. It will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. While the trailer of The Bengal Files has already been released, we are yet to watch the trailer of Baaghi 4.

Sonam Bajwa Upcoming Movies

Sonam has an interesting lineup. Apart from Baaghi 4, she will be seen in Nikka Zaildar 4 (Punjabi), Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, and Border 2 lined up.