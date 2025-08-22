 Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Gippy Grewal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sonam Bajwa & Others Mourn Actor-Comedian's Demise
Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Gippy Grewal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sonam Bajwa & Others Mourn Actor-Comedian's Demise

Jaswinder Bhalla had been unwell for some time, however, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

article-image

Veeran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, who was known for his memorable film characters and unique style of humour, passed away in Mohali on Friday (August 22) at Fortis Hospital. He was 65 years old.

Bhalla had been unwell for quite some time, however, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Soon after reports of his death surfaced, several Punjabi celebrities and politicians took to social media to express grief.

article-image

Punjabi Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on his official X account in Punjabi, "The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla ji from this world is deeply saddening. The heart feels heavy with the silence of his laughter… May he rest in the feet of Waheguru. Uncle Chhatra will always live in our hearts."

Actor Gippy Grewal shared several photos of Bhalla on Instagram and penned an emotional note. Shocked by his sudden death, Gippy recalled his bond with Bhalla and said that he was like a father figure to him.

"It’s very hard to believe. I’m in shock. He was like a father, mentor, and the talented actor to us in the whole industry, creating memories and enjoying moments like family. Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I’ll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart @jaswinderbhalla Bhaji."

Actress Jasmine Bhasin re-shared Gippy's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Waking up to the news of sad demise of Bhalla sir breaks my heart. I was lucky to work with you sir will miss your energy, your love for your craft I am sure you'll be lighting up the heaven now with your positivity and love."

Here's how other celebs reacted:

Actress Sonam Bajwa wrote on her Instagram story, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla ji It was an honour to share the screen with such a legendary artist and the person he was. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will always be remembered. Rest in peace Sir."

According to several Punjabi media reports, Bhalla's last rites will be held on August 23 at 12 pm at the Balongi Crematorium in Mohali. A large gathering of fans and fellow artists is expected to pay their final respects.

