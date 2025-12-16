Vijay Diwas 2025: Must-Watch These Patriotic Films To Celebrate Victory Day On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 16, 2025
Vijay Diwas is observed annually on December 16 to commemorate India's historic victory in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
On this special day, take a look at some of the patriotic films available on OTT platforms
URI: The Surgical Strike Vicky Kaushal starrer hit film URI: The Surgical Strike was released back in 2019. The film was based on a secret operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016
Indian is a patriotic film which is directed by S Shankar. The story revolves around a freedom fighter who fights against wrong doing in society. The film was highly successful, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video
Border is another film that you can add to your bucket list. The patriotic film, which was released in 1997, became one of the highest-grossing films of that time. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Mission Kashmir is a patriotic film in which Dutt plays the role of a police officer who seeks revenge when his son dies due to a lack of treatment. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
'Chak De! India' starring Shah Rukh Khan released in 2007. It is a patriotic sports film. The main character 'Kabir Khan' and the 'Sattar Minute' dialogue is still very much alive in our hearts
Maa Tujhhe Salaam is a patriotic Indian film that tells the story of Major Pratap Singh (Sunny Deol), who fights against terrorists. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a romantic film laced with patriotism. The film revolves around a truck driver named Tara who falls in love with a muslim girl named Sakina. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
