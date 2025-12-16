Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns ₹29 Crore

Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar continues its impressive box office journey despite witnessing a dip on its 11th day. The film earned approximately Rs 29 crore in India on Monday, December 15, taking its total collection to Rs 379.75 crore across all languages. The slight slowdown came after a massive Sunday haul, where the film had registered one of its strongest single-day performances.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 59 crore on Sunday (Day 10), marking an almost 12 per cent jump from the previous day. This took the film’s total to Rs 351.75 crore, setting the stage for a solid second-week finish. The 10th-day collection stood at approximately Rs 58 crore, making the drop on Monday expected given weekday trends.

Despite the dip, Dhurandhar has already been declared a superhit at the box office. The film opened to a thunderous response, collecting Rs 103 crore in its opening weekend. What truly stood out was its performance during the second weekend, where it saw a remarkable jump and earned Rs 143.50 crore, nearly Rs 40 crore more than its first weekend - a rare feat in recent times.

With midnight shows added across several centres due to overwhelming demand, Dhurandhar is expected to maintain momentum. Trade analysts predict that the film will cross the Rs 400 crore milestone by Tuesday, further cementing its blockbuster status.

The film has now become Ranveer's highest-grossing movie, surpassing Padmaavat (2018), which had earned Rs 302.15 crore during its theatrical run.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, Dhurandhar boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi’s Lyari area, the film explores India’s fight against terror and has received praise from audiences and celebrities alike.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have officially announced Dhurandhar 2: Revenge, scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.