 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns ₹29 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns ₹29 Crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns ₹29 Crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar earned Rs 29 crore in India on Monday, December 15, taking its total collection to Rs 379.75 crore. The slight slowdown came after a massive Sunday haul, where the film had registered one of its strongest single-day performances. Despite the dip, it has been declared a superhit. The film opened to a thunderous response, collecting Rs 103 crore in its opening weekend

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image

Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar continues its impressive box office journey despite witnessing a dip on its 11th day. The film earned approximately Rs 29 crore in India on Monday, December 15, taking its total collection to Rs 379.75 crore across all languages. The slight slowdown came after a massive Sunday haul, where the film had registered one of its strongest single-day performances.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 59 crore on Sunday (Day 10), marking an almost 12 per cent jump from the previous day. This took the film’s total to Rs 351.75 crore, setting the stage for a solid second-week finish. The 10th-day collection stood at approximately Rs 58 crore, making the drop on Monday expected given weekday trends.

Despite the dip, Dhurandhar has already been declared a superhit at the box office. The film opened to a thunderous response, collecting Rs 103 crore in its opening weekend. What truly stood out was its performance during the second weekend, where it saw a remarkable jump and earned Rs 143.50 crore, nearly Rs 40 crore more than its first weekend - a rare feat in recent times.

With midnight shows added across several centres due to overwhelming demand, Dhurandhar is expected to maintain momentum. Trade analysts predict that the film will cross the Rs 400 crore milestone by Tuesday, further cementing its blockbuster status.

FPJ Shorts
UP RERA Approves 16 Real Estate Projects Worth ₹3,200 Crore, Lucknow Leads
UP RERA Approves 16 Real Estate Projects Worth ₹3,200 Crore, Lucknow Leads
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book Festival
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book Festival
iPhone Fold May Not Have Face ID, Tipped To Feature Under-Display Front Camera Setup
iPhone Fold May Not Have Face ID, Tipped To Feature Under-Display Front Camera Setup
'CM's Word Is Final,' Says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar As BJP, NCP Set For 'Friendly Fight' In Pune Local Polls
'CM's Word Is Final,' Says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar As BJP, NCP Set For 'Friendly Fight' In Pune Local Polls

The film has now become Ranveer's highest-grossing movie, surpassing Padmaavat (2018), which had earned Rs 302.15 crore during its theatrical run.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, Dhurandhar boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi’s Lyari area, the film explores India’s fight against terror and has received praise from audiences and celebrities alike.

Read Also
'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's...
article-image

Adding to the excitement, the makers have officially announced Dhurandhar 2: Revenge, scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 16: Ishani's Increasing Tantrums Worry Anupama

Anupamaa Written Update, December 16: Ishani's Increasing Tantrums Worry Anupama

'Scary That People Like Him...': Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back At Doctor Claiming She Underwent...

'Scary That People Like Him...': Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back At Doctor Claiming She Underwent...

'Didn't SRK Go…?': Subhashree Ganguly SLAMS Trolls Over Photos With Messi At Kolkata Event, Says...

'Didn't SRK Go…?': Subhashree Ganguly SLAMS Trolls Over Photos With Messi At Kolkata Event, Says...

 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What...

 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What...