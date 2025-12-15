 'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar

'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town. On Monday, actress and politician Smriti Irani also took to her Instagram story to praise Akshaye's performance and wrote, "De do Oscar."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Irani / Akshaye Khanna | Instagram

Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town. On Monday, actress and politician Smriti Irani also took to her Instagram story to praise Akshaye's performance. She shared a funny clip from a scene from Tees Maar Khan, and wrote, "When Akshaye Khanna has surpassed all the expectations & you too want to yell.... de do Oscar #dhurandhar (sic)."

Check out the post below...

Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh Starrer Show A Major Drop On...
article-image

Smriti Irani Praises Dhurandhar

A few days ago, Smriti had shared a long post about Dhurandhar praising the film, and the actors. She had posted on Instagram, "If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground , if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu , if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar , if you have met those who were on duty during Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage — after all it’s just a film . As a storyteller @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence , as a research fiend even more so (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar
'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar
Punjab News: Repolling Ordered At Several Places After Minor Skirmishes
Punjab News: Repolling Ordered At Several Places After Minor Skirmishes
Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services Hit At Delhi Airport
Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services Hit At Delhi Airport
ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe
ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe

Further praising the actors, Smriti wrote, "It’s the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna’s performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh ‘s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy , that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation … & the music OMG. Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird to watch @actormaddy presumably play a cinematic version of him but then there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within (sic)."

Read Also
'Everything You Can't Explain...': Dhurandhar Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Talking...
article-image

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar in 10 days has collected Rs. 350.75 cr, which is an excellent amount. In a couple of days, the film will enter the Rs. 400 crore club.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's...

'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's...

Fan's Weird Behaviour With Thai Actress Emi Thasorn Klinnium Leaves Netizens Furious; Video Goes...

Fan's Weird Behaviour With Thai Actress Emi Thasorn Klinnium Leaves Netizens Furious; Video Goes...

Mumbai Crime: TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Assaulted Over Parking Dispute, Dog Barking In Goregaon...

Mumbai Crime: TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Assaulted Over Parking Dispute, Dog Barking In Goregaon...

Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Mumbai's Goregaon: FIR Filed Over Dog Bite Dispute, Netizens Demand...

Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Mumbai's Goregaon: FIR Filed Over Dog Bite Dispute, Netizens Demand...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & When To Watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & When To Watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam...