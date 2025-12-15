'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar

Smriti Irani / Akshaye Khanna | Instagram

Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town. On Monday, actress and politician Smriti Irani also took to her Instagram story to praise Akshaye's performance. She shared a funny clip from a scene from Tees Maar Khan, and wrote, "When Akshaye Khanna has surpassed all the expectations & you too want to yell.... de do Oscar #dhurandhar (sic)."

Check out the post below...

Smriti Irani Praises Dhurandhar

A few days ago, Smriti had shared a long post about Dhurandhar praising the film, and the actors. She had posted on Instagram, "If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground , if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu , if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar , if you have met those who were on duty during Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage — after all it’s just a film . As a storyteller @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence , as a research fiend even more so (sic)."

Further praising the actors, Smriti wrote, "It’s the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna’s performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh ‘s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy , that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation … & the music OMG. Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird to watch @actormaddy presumably play a cinematic version of him but then there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within (sic)."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar in 10 days has collected Rs. 350.75 cr, which is an excellent amount. In a couple of days, the film will enter the Rs. 400 crore club.