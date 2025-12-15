Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh Starrer Show A Major Drop On Its Second Monday?

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, had a fantastic first week at the box office. The film, during its second weekend, showed an excellent jump and collected Rs. 143.50 crore, Rs. 40 crore more than the first weekend. The movie in 10 days has minted Rs. 350.37 crore.

Well, it is already a super hit at the box office, but now, everyone is keen to know whether it will become the biggest hit of 2025 or not. On its 11th day, Monday, the film is expected to show a drop at the box office. But, as per early estimates, we can expect the collection to be around Rs. 20 crore, and if the footfalls are better in the late evening and night shows, the numbers can be better.

For now, we can expect Dhurandhar to collect around Rs. 370-375 crore at the box office in 11 days, which will be a good amount. By the end of its day 12 or 13, the film will enter the Rs. 400 crore club.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection First Monday Vs Second Monday

Dhurandhar, on its first Monday, fourth day, had collected Rs. 23.25 crore. So, it will be interesting to see whether, on its second Monday, the film will collect around the same amount or less than that.

Dhurandhar Vs Chhaava Box Office Collection

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava had collected Rs. 326.75 crore at the box office in 10 days. So, for now, Dhurandhar is ahead of Chhaava. The latter's lifetime collection was Rs. 585.70 crore, so it will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar will be able to beat Chhaaava at the box office or not.

Will Avatar: Fire And Ash Give Tough Competition To Dhurandhar?

When it comes to Hindi films, there are no major releases in the coming days until Christmas 2025. But, Hollywood biggie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is all set to release on December 19, 2025. So, it will be interesting to see whether James Cameron's directorial will be able to slow down Dhurandhar at the box office.