Fan's Weird Behaviour With Thai Actress Emi Thasorn Klinnium Leaves Netizens Furious; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Celebrities have to face many fans in their day-to-day life, and sometimes, some fans do cross the line, and misbehave with the celebs. Now, a video has gone viral on social media, in which a fan of Thai actress Emi Thasorn Klinnium is seen behaving weirdly with her.

In the video, we can see that Emi was at a restaurant, and this fan comes and stands next to her, and starts staring at the actress and her phone. Emi gets shocked to see the fan's weird behaviour. Check out the video below...

In another video, we can see that the fan follows her outside the store, and is talking to her. But, she does look very nervous while interacting with fan. Check out the video below...

That bitch even followed Emi outside and her twin sister (?) help her film it 🤡 pic.twitter.com/VqPeXxbRYO — neverhaveiever (@shitpostevd) December 15, 2025

Netizens Furious With Fan's Behaviour

A netizen tweeted, "This behavior is extremely disrespectful to the artist. When an artist is ordering and paying for a drink in a public place, is it really necessary to stand that close? It's very clear that Emi was frightened. Please stop this kind of behavior immediately (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I'll be traumatized myself Emi handled it calmy, but yeah.. gotta respect the artist's private space and time.. (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "My heart skipped beats while watching Feeling so bad for Emi and other artists that have to experience sth like this why cant people love and support in respect and as knowing their limits (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Till now, Emi has not yet shared any statement about the incident.

Who Is Emi Thasorn Klinnium?

Emi is Thai actress and model. The 27-year-old became famous after starring in TV series like name Girl from Nowhere Season 2, School Tales The Series, and more.

On Instagram, she has 949k followers.