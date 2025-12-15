Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Mumbai's Goregaon: FIR Filed Over Dog Bite Dispute, Netizens Demand Justice For YRKKH Actor

Anuj Sachdeva | Instagram

Pet owner and television actor Anuj Sachdeva was assaulted by a resident of a society in Goregaon, Mumbai, over a dog bite dispute. The actor recorded the incident, capturing the resident hitting him with a rod. Anuj shared the video as evidence, captioning it, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod..."

The Pure Animal Lover (PAL) Foundation confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the assault. According to the documents, the FIR was filed on December 15, 2025, at Bangur Nagar police station. The video also shows Anuj with injuries on his head and legs. Animal rights advisor Roshan Pathak and advocate Pushkraj Chejara visited the police station to ensure the case of cruelty does not go unanswered.

As news of the FIR registration emerged, social media users reacted strongly. One commented, "Action to be taken." Another wrote, "Arrest him." An angry fan added, "Shame on such people WHO have no compassion for animals or animal lovers (sic)."

Anuj is an animal lover who believes in adopting stray dogs. He adopted one himself. While posing together with now his pet, the actor wrote, "For the ones who believe I preach without practicing. He is rescued and adopted. Just because they are not adopted does not mean they have no right to co exist. If we cant even take atleast one stray dog’s responsibility but complaint online (sic)."