 Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Mumbai's Goregaon: FIR Filed Over Dog Bite Dispute, Netizens Demand Justice For YRKKH Actor
Television actor and pet owner Anuj Sachdeva was assaulted by a resident in Goregaon, Mumbai, over a dog bite dispute. The actor recorded the incident, showing the resident hitting him with a rod, and shared it with the caption, "I am posting this evidence.'

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Anuj Sachdeva | Instagram

Pet owner and television actor Anuj Sachdeva was assaulted by a resident of a society in Goregaon, Mumbai, over a dog bite dispute. The actor recorded the incident, capturing the resident hitting him with a rod. Anuj shared the video as evidence, captioning it, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod..."

The Pure Animal Lover (PAL) Foundation confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the assault. According to the documents, the FIR was filed on December 15, 2025, at Bangur Nagar police station. The video also shows Anuj with injuries on his head and legs. Animal rights advisor Roshan Pathak and advocate Pushkraj Chejara visited the police station to ensure the case of cruelty does not go unanswered.

As news of the FIR registration emerged, social media users reacted strongly. One commented, "Action to be taken." Another wrote, "Arrest him." An angry fan added, "Shame on such people WHO have no compassion for animals or animal lovers (sic)."

Recording the entire incident, Anuj shared the video on Instagram, writing, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying in the society group regarding his car which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony Mall Residency, Goregaon W. This person is from A Wing, Flat 602. Kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head (sic)."

Anuj is an animal lover who believes in adopting stray dogs. He adopted one himself. While posing together with now his pet, the actor wrote, "For the ones who believe I preach without practicing. He is rescued and adopted. Just because they are not adopted does not mean they have no right to co exist. If we cant even take atleast one stray dog’s responsibility but complaint online (sic)."

