'I Do Not Know How To Reach You...': Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Note For Brother Vikrant Kumar Jaitly On His Birthday

Celina Jaitly's Emotional Note For Brother | X (Twitter)

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly's brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, has been detained in the UAE for more than a year. On Monday, the actress penned an emotional note for her brother, as it was his birthday.

She tweeted, "Happy Birthday Bhai ….. I do not know how to reach you my baby brother but I will keep trying…. I will NOT give up on you ! My dearest baby 🤍 You will always be my baby brother, Dumpy not Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, but the best Mama in the world.. Not having you as a part of my life right now Is one of the most distressing experiences of my existence (sic)."

— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) December 15, 2025

Celina Jaitly Misses Her Brother

The actress further wrote that she is missing her brother a lot. Celina tweeted, "I miss us. Our hilarious conversations. Talking about the whole world. Family we loved. Family we did not like. Our jokes. Our endless laughter. I miss our long drives to get paan in Mhow after dinner. Evenings at Arabian Ranches in #Dubai with kids climbing all over you .. Meeting your course mates. Cold beer by the bonfire. In our parents’ garden. You writing letters to me from IMA & the valley.. endless WhatsApp in Covid. You planning how you would train the twins plus one in squash. And running marathons together in spirit. Dreaming without limits. I miss everything. Every conversation, every laugh, every shared silence and every silly fight (sic)."

Celina Jaitly Recalls Her Last Conversation With Her Brother

The No Entry actress further wrote about the last conversation she had with her brother in August 2024. She wrote, "The last time we spoke 26th August 2024. That big typical bitching session we always had. I never realised that I would not hear your voice again after that. Not till today."

"Today is your birthday, my baby I want you to know how proud I am of you I want you to know how deeply I love you I stand by you I fight for you I will not stop Until you are back home Back to Bharat 🇮🇳 Happy Birthday to the best Mama in the world 🐾 Juju loves you Always (sic), " Celina concluded.

Celina Jaitly Divorce

Meanwhile, Celina has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, and she is heading for a divorce.