'Chun Lijiye, Tikau Hoon...': Pawan Singh, 40, Proposes To Female Host For Marriage On Stage At Event In Uttar Pradesh—VIDEO

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is back in the headlines once again. This time, a video of the actor from the Siddharthnagar Mahotsav 2026 in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral. In the clip, he was seen proposing marriage to a female host on stage in front of a live audience, despite being married to Jyoti Singh, his second wife.

Pawan Singh Proposes To Female Host For Marriage At Event

The viral video circulating on social media shows Pawan asking the female host if she is married. When she denies it, she goes on to mention the qualities she is looking for in her future partner and asks Pawan if he knows someone with those qualities whom she could marry. In response, the actor quickly quips that there is no need to look for anyone else when he himself is standing right in front of her.

Check out the viral video:

'Aap Chun Lijiye, Tikau Hoon...'

Pawan was heard saying, "Aap dekh lijiye, chun lijiye, kya hai, kya nahi. Kis cheez ki kami hai, woh bata dijiye. Saawla hoon, kaala hoon, sundar nahi hoon… par sanskaar hain. Tikau hoon. Fashion ke zamaane mein guarantee nahi hoti, sirf warranty hoti hai. Par itna zaroor bolunga, ladka tikau hai. Ab saamne wala hi na tikey, toh woh baat alag hai. Par main tikau tha, hoon aur rahunga."

To which, she said, "Aajkal ke ladke toh aapko pata hi hain, subah 'hi' kehte hain, shaam ko 'bye.' Lekin zamaana ulta ho gaya hai, shaam ko 'hi' karte hain, subah 'bye' kar dete hain."

Further, Pawan hinted that women also cheat, claiming that while they tell their partners they are going to the temple, they may instead go elsewhere. He added that it is not just men, and that if one looks for faults in a man, similar faults can be found in a woman, too.

The 40-year-old actor concluded by saying that for a relationship to last longer, both parties need to be good and honest.