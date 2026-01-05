'Peeya Hua Lag Raha Hai...': Netizens Say Pawan Singh Appears 'Intoxicated' During 40th Birthday Celebrations At Lucknow Home In Viral VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri powerstar Pawan Singh is back in the headlines. This time, the actor, who is celebrating his 40th birthday today, January 5, 2026, rang in his special day at his Lucknow residence with his close ones present. However, in a video shared by his wife, Jyoti Singh, Pawan can be seen struggling to stand still and barely managing to keep his eyes open during the cake-cutting ceremony.

Pawan Singh Celebrates 40th Birthday At Lucknow Home

Sharing the video, Jyoti wrote, "Happy birthday bhgwan apki sari wish puri kare." Soon after the video surfaced on social media, netizens began speculating that he appeared to be 'intoxicated', citing his behaviour as being unusual. After cutting his birthday cake, he was also seen eating cake off a guest's fingers.

Check out the video:

Netizens Say Pawan Singh Appears 'Intoxicated

In the clip, Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh, who was standing next to Pawan, fed him cake. The actor then held her hand and ate the cake off her finger.

In another video shared on X by one of Pawan's fans, the actor's mother was seen feeding him cake with a wooden spoon, while Pawan appears distracted and seemingly zoned out during the moment.

Netizens React

An user wrote, "Happy Birthday itna piya ho ki bol nahin sakte ho." Another added, "Full peeya hua hai."

Another disappointed fan wrote, "Pura (piyakar) ban gye he pawan bhaiya, aap Bhojpuri industry ka sabse bada superstar hai aapko soch samjh Kar chalna chahie aap se aage ka generation kuch sikhega."

Another added, "Itna pina jaruri tha?" "Pura pi ke tul hai. happy birthday," said another.