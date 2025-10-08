 'Mahila Ke Aansoon Dikhte Hain, Mard Ka Dard..': Pawan Singh Gets Emotional, Accuses Wife Jyoti Singh Of Creating Unnecessary Ruckus; VIDEO
'Mahila Ke Aansoon Dikhte Hain, Mard Ka Dard..': Pawan Singh Gets Emotional, Accuses Wife Jyoti Singh Of Creating Unnecessary Ruckus; VIDEO

Pawan Singh concluded that he is suffering in distress and tension due to the unwanted controversies. He said, "I am also a human being, I also get tired, the thing is, women get tears in their eyes on anything, and it's even visible for everyone, but no one notices the pain of a man. And neither can a man show his pain."

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
'Mahila Ke Aansoon Dikhte Hain, Mard Ka Dard..': Pawan Singh Gets Emotional, Accuses Wife Jyoti Singh Of Creating Unnecessary Ruckus; VIDEO

Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh has been making headlines since the Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar Assembly Elections, but for all the wrong reasons. Bhojpuri singer's wife Jyoti Singh suddenly grabbed media attention on the day of the election dates announcement on October 5, when she started creating a ruckus outside Pawan Singh's residence.

Jyoti Singh accused Pawan Singh of mental harassment and cheating. An array of dramatic reactions from both of them poured on social media platforms through stories, posts, and live-streams. In the recent development, Pawan Singh came forward and expressed his thoughts in a media conference, where he clarified that this is a family matter and a divorce case has been ongoing for years. He also accused Jyoti Singh of intentionally creating controversy for media attention and political agendas.

"Mahila Ke Aansoon Dikhte Hain, Mard Ka Dard Nahi Dikhta"- Pawan Singh

Further, he also said, "One more thing, people who are enjoying this matter between me and my wife, I just want to tell them that familiar things should only be discussed in familiar space and not on camera."

Jyoti Singh Is Playing Politics- Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh accuses his wife, Jyoti Singh, of playing politics against him. During the press conference, he revealed that the divorce case between the couple has been underway for 3-4 years. He said that Jyoti Singh is intentionally bringing things right before the election period to disturb and defame me.

