 Video Of Women Allegedly Extorting Truck Drivers With Nail-Studded Sticks Goes Viral
Video Of Women Allegedly Extorting Truck Drivers With Nail-Studded Sticks Goes Viral

A viral video allegedly shows two women extorting money from truck drivers using nail-studded sticks, triggering widespread outrage online. Shared on X, the clip’s location remains unverified, though a West Bengal-registered truck is visible. While some attempted to justify the act, many condemned it as dangerous and unlawful.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
A video purportedly showing two women allegedly extorting money from truck drivers using intimidation has surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage and calls for action. In the video, the women can be seen stopping vehicles and allegedly collecting cash while holding sticks embedded with nails, which many users described as a means to threaten drivers.

The clip was shared on X by the handle @Khurpenchinfra, which captioned the video, “Not toll on the road, but extortion out of fear. Nail in hand, law missing. What kind of spectacle is this? Why isn’t the government or law looking into this?” However, the post did not specify when or where the incident took place.

Although the location remains unverified, one of the trucks visible in the video appears to have a West Bengal registration number. The video quickly gained traction online, garnering over 4.5 lakh views within hours of being posted and drawing mixed reactions from users.

Some users alleged that such extortion is common in certain areas, particularly for trucks entering West Bengal, while others claimed the video was from Birbhum district. A section of users attempted to justify the practice, arguing that local residents suffer due to dust and pollution caused by trucks carrying coal or mined materials through villages.

Others, however, strongly condemned the act. “Whatever the reason, threatening lives and collecting money like this is dangerous and cannot be justified,” one user wrote, echoing a widely shared sentiment online.

