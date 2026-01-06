 'Mera G**d Mara': Transgender Guru Demands Sodomy Charges Against Passenger After Extortion Complaint On Train - VIDEO
A video circulating on social media shows a railway police officer confronting a transgender person after passengers allegedly complained of harassment and extortion on a long-distance train. The individual refused to deboard, questioned the lack of proof and contacted a guru during the exchange. The incident’s location and date remain unverified, but the clip has sparked safety concerns.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
X| @NCMIndiaa

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing passengers on long-distance trains allegedly facing harassment from transgender individuals, who are accused of extorting money from travellers. When refused, they are seen threatening passengers with false cases, including allegations of sodomy.

In the viral video, which captures scenes inside a coach of a long-distance train, a Railway Police personnel asks a transgender woman to get off the train after receiving complaints from passengers, who alleged that she had assaulted them.

However, the transgender woman refuses to comply and instead calls her guru. She tells her over the phone that she is being asked to deboard the train.

With the phone on speaker, the guru questions the police officer about the proof that the transgender woman assaulted any passenger. The policeman responds by saying that passengers have filed complaints against her. The transgender woman then asks for proof, to which the officer replies, “Why would passengers lie about it?”

The guru then instructs the transgender woman to tell the police officer, “Usko bol passenger ne mera g**d mara” (Tell him that a passenger sexually assaulted me).

The policeman responds by saying that she should come with him and that her complaint will also be taken. The transgender woman then says that her associates are sitting in AC coaches and that she is calling them.

It is not yet known when or where the incident occurred.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with users raising concerns over passenger safety.

Sharing the video on X, NCMIndia, Council for Men Affairs wrote, “Passengers complained of extortion by transgenders on a train. In return, the guru of the transgender is asking him/her to lodge a case of sodomy against the passenger. We are just speechless.”

article-image

Reacting to the video, an X user narrated a similar experience he faced last month. He wrote, “This is regularly happening. Even I had complained once in December 2025 on Twitter, but there was no response from the Railways. This is very bad. Why are railway police and authorities allowing them to enter trains for extortion?”

Another user commented, “This drama has increased a lot. Their masters earn crores by harassing the public like this. Now they have become a powerful gang.”

A third user wrote, “How do these people enter trains in the first place? Why don’t the TT and train police arrest them and put them behind bars? Extortion is a crime, isn’t it?”

Demanding strict action, another user said, “They often indulge in thuggery, hurl abuses, and speak filthy language. Strong action is necessary, especially on the Secunderabad–Danapur route, where they cause a lot of trouble.”

