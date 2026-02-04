'Lad Le Aaja': Fitness Influencer Pawan Chechi Challenges 'Badmosh' Prince Narula For Face-Off Amid Elvish Yadav Controversy

Fitness influencer and vocal Elvish Yadav supporter Pawan Chechi took to Instagram to call out Prince Narula and threaten him for claiming that he had visited Elvish's house during their fight. Referring to Prince as "bhot bada badmosh," Pawan claimed that the reality TV star is not as big a goon as he portrays himself to be.

He further questioned Prince, saying that when he mentioned Elvish wasn’t replying to his messages or calls, did Prince respond to him? Pawan openly challenged him, stating, "Kushti, kabaddi, daud, bhaag, jo bhi tera man kare, wah choose kr liyo..." At the end of the video, Pawan revealed that he was making the video for Prince and tagged him in the post, adding, "lad le aaja."

Pawan Chechi is a TikTok star who is born and brought up in Noida. He is a fitness influencer and considers Bijendra Singh as his idol.

His verbal attack on Prince came after the latter claimed on The 50 that Elvish fled to Goa when he went to his house. Prince said, "Mein Punjab ka hokar uske gaon, Gurgaon tak ja kar aaya, uske ghar ke bahar tak gaya. Usne mujhe dhamki di thi aur mujhe bohot phone karwaye, usse-isse gangsters se, lekin meine kisi ki nahi suni (sic)." He further stated that Elvish allegedly got many people, including gangsters, to call him. Prince added that he had told all those who called to inform Elvish, "usko maar padne wali hai."

Soon after Maxtern and Prince commented on Elvish inside The 50, Elvish took to X to reply back to all the claims with his post, saying, "Mera Screentime match kar paara hai koi The 50 me?"

The 50 premiered on February 1, 2026, and new episodes are released daily throughout its 50 day run. Viewers can watch the show on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm IST and on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST.