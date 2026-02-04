'Prince Narula Ka Disappointed Fan Hu': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Breaks Silence Roadies 12 Winner's 'Unfair' Move

Vanshaj Singh |

Eliminated contestant Vanshaj Singh appears to still hold resentment toward Prince Narula and Karan Patel. Since his exit from the show, the influencer has been openly speaking about what he believes was an unfair eviction and has expressed his anger over the reasons behind it. Recently, Vanshaj went live on his YouTube channel, where he revealed that despite Prince referring to him as his "chota bhai," he was still the one who chose to evict him from the show.

The 50: Vanshaj Singh Calls Out Prince Narula & Siwet Tomar

Vanshaj recently went LIVE, where he spilled the tea about Prince and Siwet. He revealed that Prince and Siwet had driven him together to The 50. He further recalled how Siwet introduced him and Prince to each other, saying, "Prince bhai, ye bhi apna hi bhai hai."

Hearing this, Vanshaj and Prince shook hands, after which Prince said to him, "Are tu bhi chota bhai hai, tension mat le full support hai (You're also my little brother, don't worry you have my full support)."

Vanshaj later took a sarcastic dig at Prince, joking, "Show ke baad wo mko shoutout denge isliye bola unhone," mocking Prince for eventually evicting him from The 50. He further joked that if he had a higher IQ, he would have become the captain of the house. Vanshaj then claimed that he does not have the same IQ as Prince, which is why he couldn't understand him, adding that Prince can only be understood by people like Siwet.

Talking about his eviction, Vanshaj said on a podcast on Shreya Kalra's channel that his elimination from the show was "unfair." He explained that he had stayed on because he was prepared and excited to face the challenges, but being eliminated without any valid reason left him angry and disappointed. Addressing those who questioned why he didn't speak up at the time, Vanshaj said he couldn't fully process the situation when the eviction happened.

"Prince Narula ko mai hate nahi kar raha hu, mai disappointed fan hu," Vanshaj stated. He then recalled how Prince had once represented outsiders during his time on Roadies. Vanshaj added that he himself is an example of an outsider who worked hard to make a name in the industry, yet felt he did not receive the support he had expected.