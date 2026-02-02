'We Don't Need Controversy': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Leaks Prince Narula's Message Amid Elimination Controversy

Vanshaj Singh | Instagram

Did Prince Narula's team just react to all the digs Vanshaj Singh, the first eliminated contestant of The 50, has been taking? Vanshaj took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the message he received from Prince's official Instagram handle. Prince's team was allegedly asking Vanshaj not to post hate stories against the reality TV personality.

Vanshaj shared a screenshot on his Instagram story that contained a message from Prince's team. The message was allegedly from Prince Yuvika Narula's official Instagram handle. It said, "Hey Vanshaj, team Prince Narula this side. No personal hate we don't need any controversy, show ko show ki trah lo and move on. Don't post stories like this." The message further read that their team was about to post a story for Vanshaj.

Sharing the screenshot, Vanshaj called out Prince and his team, claiming they eliminated him for "no reason." He further made a joke of Prince's team, claiming that they were about to give a shoutout to him.

Who Is Vanshaj Singh?

The 22-year-old Vanshaj Singh is a popular YouTuber known for his gaming videos and pop-culture content. He started making videos at the age of 16. Vanshaj now calls himself "the best" at live streaming. Originally from Dehradun, Vanshaj now lives in Mumbai. His official Instagram handle is @iamvanshajsingh, where he has 1 million followers.

Vanshaj launched his YouTube channel, @vanshajbro, in 2015 and currently has 385K subscribers. He rose to fame through viral videos and as the runner-up of Playground Season 4.

As Vanshaj shifted to Mumbai, he wrote on social media, "arrived as a stranger to the city, carrying only the weight of my dreams, 10,00,000 of us (sic)."

The 50 premiered on February 1, 2026, and will air consecutively for 50 days on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.