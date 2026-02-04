Adivi Sesh's Dacoit To Get POSTPONED To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 & Yash's Toxic

Dacoit Release Date | Photo Via YouTube

Telugu star Adivi Sesh, who is set to star next in the action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story, directed by Shaneil Deo and also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead, was slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. However, the film is expected to clash with two of the biggest releases of the year, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Dacoit To Get Pushes To Avoid Clash With Dhurandhar 2 & Toxic?

Amid this, reports suggest that the makers are planning to postpone Dacoit’s release to avoid a box office clash. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that with March witnessing multiple releases and announcements, the makers have thoughtfully realigned the film’s release plans, shifting it to April 10.

"It was earlier set to arrive alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, making it a time when multiple highly anticipated films were slated to release together. The team holds great respect for both Dhurandhar as well as Toxic and their creative teams, and firmly believes that every theatrical release deserves its own moment with audiences," said the report.

The source added, "Staying true to that thought, the decision to move to April 10 comes from a place of fairness and clarity, ensuring that Dacoit gets its due spotlight while audiences can enjoy all films on their own terms. It also reflects strategic planning and thoughtful timing, focused on the film’s theatrical experience."

As of now, the makers have not shared an official announcement regarding the change in the release date.

The film also features Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles. Dacoit has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.